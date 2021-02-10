Pattern Roundup: Casual Bridal Wear

Whether couples are having scaled-down “minimonies” in the backyard, two-part weddings, or postponing to a later date, the show must go on—and that means dressing in wedding wear.

Not surprisingly, casual bridalwear is a hot trend right now. Brides are choosing little white dresses, jumpsuits, pantsuits, and separates more than ever.

We have chosen a variety of patterns that may be suitable for a wedding celebration. Many of these patterns are shown in vibrant colors, and if you want to go that way for the big day, that’s great! But if you’re leaning to a more traditional look, just envision these in the color of your choice.

Based on the Oscar de la Renta moiré faille wide-leg jumpsuit Margot Robbie wore recently on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, this easy-to-sew jumpsuit can be transformed to an on-trend wedding jumpsuit. With its elasticized back waist, this is comfortable as well as elegant. You can adjust the ties to make a knot or bow in the back. Imagine it in your favorite shade of white—or go for whatever color your heart desires. The design includes an above-the-knee-length option. Pattern sizes range from 8 to 24 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 24 inches to 39 inches, hip 33 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

Consider another easy-to-sew gown option created by Connie Crawford for Butterick. This fitted and flared, floor-length gown has princess seams for easy fitting adjustments and the option for a sleeveless or short-sleeved version. This gown is suitable for embellishing. Click here to read a more detailed review of this design by Threads pattern testers. The pattern’s extended sizing runs from XS through 6X (bust 34 inches to 68 inches, waist 25 inches to 58 inches, hips 35 inches to 76 inches).

Cashmerette’s Upton Dress is a versatile sleeveless fit-and-flare style. The bodice is lined, the neckline options are flattering, and the hidden pockets are a welcome extra. Take your choice of a scooped or V-neckline, high or low back neckline, and a gored skirt or box pleats. This dress is available in sizes 12 through 32 (full bust 40 inches to 60 inches, waist 32 inches to 52 inches, hips 42 inches to 62 inches). Three cup sizes, from C/D to G/H, are offered. For even more options, you can purchase an expansion pack, which includes multiple bodice, sleeve, and skirt variations to mix and match.

Are you looking for inspiration? Cashmerette recently shared wedding-style inspiration for this pattern.

This body-hugging gown is amazing as shown in a waxed print but would also make a dramatic statement in glowing white. The strapless, princess-seam dress has a sweetheart neckline. The design offers a curve-hugging fit with a back zipper. The two-tiered flounce, beginning a knee level, creates the mermaid silhouette. You can also make an complementary fabric choker. It is available in pattern sizes 6 to 24 (bust 33 1/2 inches to 50 inches, waist 26 inches to 44 inches, hips 36 inches to 54 inches).

Who knew Kwik Sew had a wedding gown pattern? The patternmaker’s design could also be used for bridesmaids’ gowns. This simple pattern includes a bolero. The lined gown has panel seams on the font and back, empire seam on the front and a center-back zipper. The dress can be floor length or floor length with a train. It is suitable for special-occasion fabrics with body but would look equally lovely in linen or cotton jacquard for a summer day wedding. Optional trim at the empire seam and straps make this pattern flexible and perfect for a minimony. Take embellishment inspiration from the amazing work of Ann Cole Lowe. The size range is XS through XL (bust 31 1/2 inches to 45 inches, waist 22 1/2 inches to 37 inches, hips 32 1/4 inches to 47 inches).

Get the effect of a gown with the ease of pants, with this Mimi G Style jumpsuit. The design has the elegance of the one-shoulder drape, the drama of puffed or flared sleeves, the flattering wide-leg pant style, and the ever-popular pockets. There’s also a calf-length option. Choose rayon, taffeta, or satin for this pattern. And while you can certainly get married in green, we would love it in white, too. It is available in sizes 6 to 24 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 39 inches, hips 32 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

Chic and simple, this sheath-style dress with pockets includes special details that make it perfect for your big day. The neckline’s notch element adds a retro look. You can choose to include a gathered sash that starts at the bodice’s front waist darts and wraps to the back. If desired add a two-tiered draped extension at center back, as well. There is a left-side zipper closure. Suitable for all woven fabrics with body, the design would work well in brocade (shown on Sew Chic’s site). This design is available in sizes 2 t0 18 (bust 32 inches to 45 inches, waist 25 inches to 38 inches, hips 35 inches to 48 inches).

The Goddess Gown can have you looking backyard chic and pulled together at the same time. Inspired by the traditional kaftan, the design has modernized and simplified lines, with a simple, flattering V-neckline. Choose from three lengths: floor-length, knee-length, and thigh-length. Of course, the design includes pockets. It’s an easy project and is perfect for drapey woven fabrics. Sizes XS to 4X (bust 35 inches to 60 inches, waist 26 inches to 53 inches, hips 39 inches to 64 inches).

New for spring 2021, this two piece outfit is one we love for a warm outdoor ceremony. The pattern includes a tie-front bra-top and a high-waisted pleated skirt in calf-length or a high-low version. Make it as separates for a top to pair with a full, fluttery skirt or make one chic ensemble. Make it in crisp fabrics, such as taffeta, shantung, dupioni, or poplin. The pattern is available in sizes 6 to 24 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 39 inches, hips 32 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

This may not be the easiest gown to sew, but it sure can bring out your inner Jean Harlow. Make it in lightweight or dress-weight fabrics with some drape. The side skirt panel takes advantage of the bias cut. The bodice is self-lined and the skirt is fully lined. If you’re up for a challenge and this is the look for you, this sexy vintage style comes in sizes A to C (bust 30 inches to 46 inches, waist 24 inches to 40 inches, hips 33 inches to 49 inches).

Are you still hungry for more wedding wear patterns? Check out this Pattern Roundup from 2020.

If you’ve got your pattern selected and are ready for the next steps, these articles may help you make your look shine.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×