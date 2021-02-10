Pattern Roundup: Wedding Wear

The pandemic hasn’t slowed down love! Whether couples are having scaled down “minimonies” in the backyard, two-part weddings, or postponing to a later date, wedding fashion is here to stay.

Not surprisingly, casual bridal wear is a hot trend right now. Brides are choosing little white dresses, jumpsuits, pantsuits, and separates more than ever.

We have chosen a wide variety of patterns that may be suitable for a wedding celebration. Many of these patterns are shown in vibrant colors and if you want to go that way, great! But if you’re leaning more traditional, just envision these in the color of your choice.

Vogue V1708: Misses Jumpsuit

Based on the Oscar de la Renta’s Moiré Faile Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Margot Robbie wore recently on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, this easy to sew jumpsuit can easily be transformed to an on-trend wedding jumpsuit! You could adjust the ties to tie to the back. Imagine it in your favorite shade of white – or go for whatever color your heart desires. Pattern sizes range from 8 – 24 (bust 29.5 “to 48″, waist 22″ to 41.5″, hip 31.5 to 50”).

Butterick B6146: Misses’/Women’s Floor-Length Fit and Flare Dresses

Another easy-to-sew gown option created by Connie Crawford for Butterick. This fitted and flared floor length gown has princess seams for easy fitting adjustments. Option for sleeves sort or long. This gown would be easy to embellish – check out over 15 great embellishment techniques for special occasion gowns! Extended sizing through 6X. (bust 34″to 68″, waist 25″ to 58″, hip 35″ to 75″)

Decades of Style #3301 1930s Evening Gown

Maybe not the easiest gown to sew, but boy will it bring out your inner Jean Harlow! This sexy vintage style comes in sizes A-C (bust 30″ to 46″, waist 24″ to 40″, hip 33″ to 49″)

Christian Omeshun AH001 Gown

This body-hugging gown is amazing as shown but would also make for quite the dramatic entrance in glowing white. The deep V hits at the bust line in center with high points along the princess seams. This gown is cinched around the body for a curve hugging fit adorned with one back zipper for easy slip on. Then for a dramatic flair there is a two-tier skirt hitting at both mid-calf and floor lengths. And just add the extra special but extra optional neck band to be red carpet ready! Available in pattern sizing 6 – 24 (bust 33.5 to 50″, waist 26″ to 44″, hip 36″ to54″)

Kwik Sew: K3400 Misses’ Gowns and Bolero

Who knew Kwik Sew had a wedding gown? They do, and you could use it for all the bridesmaids’ gowns too! This pattern has panel seams on the font and back, empire seam on the front and a center back zipper. Sizes from XS – XL (bust 29″ to 45″, waist 21.5″ to 37″, hip 30.5 to 47″).

Simplicity Sewing Pattern S9142 Misses’ Jumpsuit With One Shoulder Drape By Mimi G Style

Get married in a shade of green if you like, or make it more bridal in shades of white. Misses’ jumpsuit with one shoulder drape detail, puffed or flared sleeves & length variations. Available in sizes 6 to 24 (bust 32.5″ to 48″, hip 40.5″ to 56″)

Sew Chic’s Beatrice Pocket Dress

Chic and simple, plus pockets! It’s the up-scale details that make this classic style fabulous! Ready to put the spotlight on your most luxurious fabrics, you will find darts everywhere you need them for a great fit. This dress features a fully lined fitted bodice with a notched round neckline and ¾ sleeves. The below knee pencil skirt has front kangaroo pockets and a back center pleat. Closure is a left side zipper. Sizes 2-18 (bust 32″ to 45″, waist 25″ to 38″, hip 35″ to 48″)

Bagdley Mischka V1565 for Vogue

Sizes 6 to 22, (bust 29.5″ to 28″, waist 22″ to 41.5″, hip 31.5″ to 50″)

The Iviye Goddess Gown

The Goddess Gown is our signature look to present yourself as pulled together and comfy at the same time. Created with the traditional kaftan in mind, we decided to modernize the lines and offer it in 3 different lengths, floor-length, knee-length, and thigh-length. Wherever you arrive in the Goddess Kaftan, you’re sure to turn heads. And, it has pockets!

It’s an easy project and is perfect for woven fabrics that flow. Sizes XS to 3X (bust 38″ to 50″, waist 31″ to 43″, hip 42″ to 54″)

Cashmerette Upton Dress

Make a statement in the Upton Dress, the most versatile pattern in your stash! This gorgeous fit-and-flare dress is tailored to your curves with flattering necklines, a fully lined bodice, and hidden pockets. Even better, the design is in your hands, as you choose from a scooped or V-neck, high or low back, and a gored skirt or deep, dramatic box-pleats. Let your creativity shine, while the Upton takes you from brunch to cocktails in style!

#PearlMcCalls M8152

New for Spring 2021, we love this two piece outfit for a warm outdoor ceremony! The pattern includes tie top and high-waist pleated skirt with two lengths.

