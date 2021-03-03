Pattern Roundup: Cold Shoulders and Bare Arms

If you’re going to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you might be thinking about making it a special event. For some people, it may be the first time out in a while—and some are making a “Two Doors Down” style party of it. We’ve seen people celebrating by wearing strapless jumpsuits they bought for parties last year, cold-shoulder sequined tops for that concert they missed, even wedding gowns. Dolly Parton wore a cold-shoulder top to get vaccinated at Vanderbilt Health in Nashville, Tennessee.

You don’t have to go as far as a gown, but if you’re going out anyway, why not wear something fun and show off your sewing skills at the same time? Consider one of these nine patterns from which you can make make something fabulous for your vaccination day.

I’m instantly drawn to the Brooke Cami Dress by Pipe Dream Patterns. It bears the names of my two youngest bonus daughters, plus it’s adorable and perfect for receiving shots. Much like my bonus daughters, one version is flouncy and one is not. This flexible dress pattern calls for intermediate skills, due to fitting through the bust, but we can help with a wide range of tutorials and techniques for fitting the bust. Sizes range from 2 to 18 (finished garment measurements: bust 31 inches to 43 inches, waist 25 inches to 36 inches, hips 44 inches to 58 inches).

Here is a dramatic way to swoop into your appointment. Those administering the inoculations should have no trouble finding a spot of your bare skin, given the dress’s many sleeve openings. The pattern includes a dress with narrow straps, a tunic with long, draping sleeves to layer over the dress, and a jacket with optional trims. For the dress, choose silk or polyester crepe de Chine or charmeuse. For the tunic and jacket, choose soft, filmy fabrics such as chiffon, georgette, gauze, voile, or novelty cut velvet. Sizing offered ranges from misses’ XS to XL (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 39 inches, hips 32 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

This easy-to-make top, an alternative to a cold-shoulder style, provides easy access to your shoulder. The loose-fitting and comfortable off-the-shoulder pullover is offered with straps and sleeves. The neckline has an optional ruffle, and there are multiple length variations. Make it in soft, lightweight fabrics such as batiste, crepe de Chine, or rayon challis. Choose from sizes 4 through 20 (bust 29 1/2 inches to 42 inches, waist 22 inches to 40 inches, hips 31 1/2 inches to 44 inches).



Just slide the shoulder off, or make it with the short sleeves, and you’ll be done before you know it. This is a loose-fitting dolman-sleeve top. Wear the twist detail in the front or the back. Choose a lightweight knit with a little stretch. The pattern comes in women’s sizes 2 to 24 ((bust 33 inches to 51 inches, waist 27 inches to 44 inches, hips 36 inches to 54 inches); as a bonus, children’s sizing is also included.

Maybe you have a little fit and flare for the dramatic. Why not show up wearing a dress from the era of polio vaccine lines—and look fabulous doing it? This eternally flattering dress features a shelf bust and can be matched to other Charm Patterns to work with multiple skirt options. Gertie recommends “light- to medium-weight wovens: cottons like poplin, broadcloth, shirting, sateen, eyelet, pique, and lawn; silks with body like dupioni and shantung; linen and linen blends; brocade; silk/wool blends.” The pattern comes in dress sizes 2 to 20 (waist 24 inches to 42 inches, hips 36 inches to 54 inches) with separate A-H cup sizes (bust 30 1/2 inches to 52 inches).

Look glamorous and feel extra comfortable in this loose-fitting jumpsuit from Style Sew Me. The cap sleeve and wide neckline make it easy to reach your shoulder to receive a vaccine. We also love the combination wrap and harem-style pants design. Use your favorite jersey knit fabric for a comfortable day out—or in. The pattern is available in XS to 3X (bust 32 inches to 54 inches, waist 25 inches to 46 inches, hips 33 inches to 55 inches).

If you love a corset look but aren’t ready for working with the boning, this corset inspired top is adorable, day or night. The tie up shoulder straps and button closure give the top interest and a bit of a challenge for you to stretch your sewing skills. Choose a light- to medium-weight fabric without stretch. Sizes 0 to 18 (bust 29 7/8 inches to 45 5/8 inches, waist 23 5/8 inches to 39 3/8 inches, hips 33 1/8 inches to 48 7/8 inches).

A tunic top or a dress? You decide. This easy-to-sew pattern is perfect for making the vaccination team’s life easier. The raglan sleeve can be worn on or off the shoulder. Choose a flowy ruffled top or a tunic with straight hem for a lovely spring afternoon outing. Style Arc suggests making this in silk, crepe, cotton, or eyelet. Sizes 4 to 30 (bust 30.3 inches to 58 1/4 inches, waist 23.5 inches to 50.5 inches, hips 32.6 inches to 61 inches).

Wear this workout tee to get your vaccination and wear it again and again. This cold-shoulder tee can be made with cut-on short sleeves or dropped shoulder, long sleeves with twisted or straight options. You’re going to need some experience sewing knits for this intermediate pattern. Pick a stretch jersey fabric with at least 20 percent stretch. The interesting seamlines are ideal for creative color blocking. It is available in sizes XXS to XL (bust 33 inches to 45 inches, waist 24 1/2 inches to 36 1/2 inches, hips 35 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

Whether you’re next in line or still waiting for your group, depending on your wait, you can make something quick or take your time. We wish you health, joy, and happy sewing.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×