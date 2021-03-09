Learn Embroidery Online from the Royal School of Needlework

Learn the techniques to embroider "Dazzling Miss Daisy" through the Royal School of Needlework's live online classes, summer 2021.

Perhaps you are inspired to pick up a needle and thread after seeing embroidered period costumes on Netflix’s “Bridgerton.” Or you may have read about George Clooney sewing his children’s clothes. There is no doubt that sewing of all sorts is enjoying popularity these days. People are discovering and rediscovering productive ways to pass the time at home.

The summer of 2021 brings a new opportunity to learn time-honored stitching skills from a respected source. The Royal School of Needlework, founded in 1872 and based in the United Kingdom, is debuting its Live Online International Summer School. Stitching enthusiasts from around the world can get together to share their passion and enjoy the RSN’s world-renowned instruction.

The sew must go on

“By July, we will all be ready to do something different, even if it is still from home,” says Dr. Susan Kay-Williams, the RSN’s chief executive. “Teaching live online classes has been the biggest development of the year for us. Now we want to create the feeling of a stitching party online. Attendees will be treated to a reception, expert instruction, and exclusive lectures over the two weeks. And the best part is that we will deliver all this at times to suit different time zones and body clocks.”

There is a range of designs to choose from, such as a Tudor Rose and Goldwork border inspired by historic clothing. More stitching designs include creatures of beauty, including a magnificent mythical dragon and tropical flamingo. The full list of classes for each time zone can be viewed on the RSN website.

Online embroidery class times

The RSN Live Online International Summer School takes place over a two-week period. All class times are UK British Summer times:

• For Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia (or early birds): 7 a.m. until 10.30 a.m. Sunday, July 11 through Saturday, July 17.

• For North America (or night owls): 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, July 12 through Saturday, July 17.

• For the United Kingdom and Europe: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23.

Bookings to the RSN Summer School 2021 are open. To find out more and to book your place, visit Royal-Needlework.org.uk.

