 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Inspiration

A Father-Daughter Sewing Journey

By Sarah Opdahl
Article Image

Michael Gardner bought his first Brother sewing machine for less than $100 from Walmart in 2015. His ambitious goal was to sew the bulk of his 3-year-old daughter Ava’s clothing. He quickly took to sewing, viewing it as a way to bond with his daughter while feeding his interest in creative, hands-on projects.

Astonishingly, he met and sustained his goal. All the while, he entertained his friends and family on social media under the handle @DaddyDressedMebyMG. His accounts feature adorable photos of Ava sporting the garments he made for her, often around their Philadelphia neighborhood. Little did he imagine that five years later he, Ava, and their garments would end up charming countless others on a nationwide scale.

A self-taught sewing enthusiast

In the early days of sewing, Michael spent much of his free time devouring YouTube videos and getting to know his first machine. He also passed plenty of time at local thrift stores looking for just the right items to transform into toddler wear. His first garment for Ava was a pair of pants he fashioned from a plaid wool skirt. With no patterns—he rarely uses patterns even now—Michael mastered his own tricks and techniques, tailoring each item to fit. He keeps up with Ava’s growth with frequent measurement updates. Michael has made T-shirts, shorts, pajamas, coats, and heaps of dresses for Ava. Many garments include coordinating accessories.

As Michael’s sewing skills grew, so did Ava’s modeling, and his Instagram account steadily filled with cheeky runway poses.

Dad and sewing enthusiast Michael Gardner at the sewing machine, stitching on zebra print fabric

Comfort and style

Michael and Ava share the philosophy to “always opt for comfort.” He learned which fabrics they both liked best in his thrifted beginnings, and soon moved on to sourcing fabrics at local stores, such as Gaffney Fabrics and Halal Textiles. Eschewing zippers and buttons, Michael leans heavily on elastic openings. Ava’s wardrobe is rich with cottons, knits, and jerseys. He avoids fabrics that fray and turns to gathering and pleating techniques frequently.

From a sewing station at the dining room table, Michael and Ava now sit side-by-side with matching Janome machines. He became a Janome ambassador last year when their story went viral. Their slick machines are “a whole new world,” with every bell and whistle imaginable. They collaborate on projects and share tools. Ava loves Wonder Clips, as she’s “seen me poke myself with hundreds of pins over the years,” Michael said. He frequently and sentimentally reaches for the pinking shears he bought when he first started sewing.

As a one-project-at-a-time guy, Michael keeps his current project’s fabric on a bench next to the table. He said his creativity is freshest when the area is clean and organized. He keeps all his extra fabrics tucked away in his future “sewing man cave” in their basement. 

From hobby to indie business

Michael enjoys teaching Ava to sew and he looks “forward to the day when I walk into the room and she’s sewing on her own.” They are currently working on a large scrunchie project.

The past year has been full of ups and downs: Michael lost his job in accounting due the pandemic, while Daddy Dressed Me truly took off.

This year, he’s looking to the future in writing a children’s book about his and Ava’s sewing adventures. He will soon be launching a YouTube page of tutorials for sewers of all ages. Simultaneously, Michael has created a merchandise line that’s taken off quickly, with sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hats celebrating his love of sewing and Philadelphia. Michael acknowledges that Ava’s tastes may change in the future.

For now, he’ll continue as he started—enjoying sewing and modeling time with his daughter and creating one comfortable garment after another.

Visit Michael Gardner’s blog at DaddyDressedMe.com or on social media platforms @DaddyDressedMebyMG.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Shirtdress Pattern Review Main Image Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Shirtdresses for Spring

The shirtdress is a versatile design you can sew into a wide variety of styles. For day or night, beach or town, one pattern can provide endless possibilities. See 10 pattern…

Inspiration

The Creative Possibilities of Panel Prints

Learn about panel prints and how they can be used in garment sewing. Threads Digital Ambassdor Peter Lappin shows three examples of how he has used panel prints.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe