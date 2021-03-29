Pattern Roundup: Shirtdresses for Spring

Derived from the collared, button-down, and cuffed details of men’s dress shirts, shirtdresses are a timeless look for spring and summer. You can make shirtdresses in light to medium-weight drapey woven fabrics, crisp shirting, and even heavier fabrics when the weather turns cooler. From day to night, the shirtdress is a wardrobe staple.

Most of these patterns are suitable for intermediate sewers, but adventurous beginners can learn a lot from constructing a shirtdress. These projects may present new challenges for all skill levels. This year, why not try your hand at one of these wonderful patterns?

This women’s camp shirt pattern includes a dress-length view for adventurous beginners. The dress has a curved shirttail hem and cuffed short sleeves. There’s also a long-sleeve option featuring a classic placket and cuff. A back yoke allows for traditional shirt styling. The pattern includes separate pieces for A/B, C, and D cup sizes to get you the perfect fit. Sizes 0 through 20 (bust 32.5 inches to 46 inches, waist 25 inches to 38.5 inches, hips 43.5 inches to 48.5 inches)

We’ve been wanting to share this classic pattern for a while. Make it as a belted coatdress in two lengths, or make it as a double-breasted shirt. Choose from short or long sleeves. The front is shaped with princess seams; the back has a deep shoulder yoke. Deer & Doe recommends dress- and shirt-weight fabrics including rayon, Tencel, linen-rayon and lightweight linen, silk and cotton crepe, silk satin, and cotton lawn. Sizing is EU 34 through 52 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 45 5/8 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 37 3/4 inches, hips 33 3/4 inches to 48 inches).

This intermediate-level, short-sleeve shirtdress pattern features princess seams, a V-neck button placket, and a banded neckline with or without a collar. Choose a pleated or gathered skirt. For fuller arms, Cashmerette offers a free short-sleeve pattern that accommodates full biceps. There is also an expansion pack if you are looking to make a long-sleeve or sleeveless version. This pattern is available in sizes 12 through 28 (full bust 40 inches to 58 inches, waist 32 inches to 48 inches, hips 42 inches to 58 inches).

The Waikerie dress is an extension pack to the patternmaker’s Waikerie shirt pattern. It offers at least three dress designs. Views feature a dropped shoulder, forward yoke seam, side-seam pockets, and options for short or long sleeves. Make the dress with a simple jewel neckline, or add a shirt collar. Designed with an oversized fit and no bust darts, the dress is comfortable for a variety of body types. Sizes range from A through M (bust 40 inches to 65.5 inches, hips 41.5 inches to 73.5 inches). Muna & Broad also offers to grade the patterns up for you, if you need a larger size.

This design could be a shirtdress or a duster. It is so cute with its circular pockets on the knee-length, button-front dress. The back has curved and tucked piecing for added interest. Select a fabric you love with a wrong side you love, because it will be shown off in this style. Sizes XS through XXL (bust 38 inches to 49 inches, hips 54 inches to 65 inches).

Here’s the ultimate chic shirtdress. With an easy fit and crisp details, you have a number of styling options—cropped shirt with concealed buttons, tunic length with half-placket, dress length with full front placket and high-low hem. All versions feature a curved yoke, short dolman sleeves, and a shirttail hem. There are many ways to make this dress your own through variations on collars, pockets, pleats and plackets. Sizes 0 through 30 are available in PDF format (full bust 31 inches to 58 inches, waist 24 inches to 51 inches, hips 33 inches to 61 inches)

Making this adorable sleeveless shirtdress will develop skills in “sewing a straight seam, bust darts, bias faced armholes, attaching a shirt collar, gathering, buttons and buttonholes,” according to the pattern company’s online description. Two options include an A-line silhouette with a curved hem, or a version with an inset skirt that’s gathered at the sides and back. It is available in sizes 0 through 18 (bust 32 inches to 44 inches, waist 25 inches to 37 inches, hips 35 inches to 47 inches).

Bring back the 1950s with this adorable dress and blouse pattern, with shirt details. All versions feature a semicircle skirt and a bodice fitted with waist darts. Version 1 is a short-sleeved peplum blouse. Version 2 has three-quarter sleeves with a cuff and menswear-style placket. Finally, version 3 is sleeveless and has armholes finished with a bias facing. All share a wide neckline with a flat collar. Sizes 0 through 18 (bust 33 inches to 46 inches, waist 25 inches to 38 inches, hips 35 inches to 48 inches).

The Sky sewing pattern is a classic shirtdress with a modern twist. Interesting details include flap patch pockets on the chest and contrasting topstitching. The skirt is gathered at the waistline seam. This dress is intended for linen fabrics, sold by Fabrics-Store.com, which offers this pattern free. It is sized for women 0 through 30 (bust 33 inches to 56 inches, waist 25 inches to 48 inches, hip 35 inches to 58 inches). The complete tutorial is available here.

We reviewed this wonderful dress in Threads #213 and just had to include it again. Visit this link to read the full review.

What’s best about the shirtdress is the variety of results you can produce and the many ways you can wear it. Stylish for day or night, beach or town, one pattern can provide endless possibilities. Don’t forget that in heavier fabrics—pinwale corduroy, wool crepe or challis, ultrasoft washed denim—shirtdresses are ideal for the cooler months as well.

