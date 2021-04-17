Pattern Roundup: Beyond The Mask 2, Spring and Summer Sewing

A little over a year ago, new sewing enthusiasts began to emerge every day. They had sewn up masks to donate, sell, or wear while the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. And their interest in sewing grew. So we shared a fall/winter pattern roundup for beginner sewing. It was meant to inspire and help sewers everywhere tap their potential to develop sewing skills and to give the sewing machines purchased for mask-making even more of a workout. We hope you, too, are still sewing and are excited about learning new techniques.

Here are some beginner-friendly patterns to try for spring and summer 2021. Making any of these will sharpen your skills and let you experience the joys of wearing something custom-made for you.

Love Notions Forte Top and Dress

We love a pattern with style options. Patterns like the Forte top enable you to start simple, gain skills, and make it again and again. Meant for light- to medium-weight knits, this pattern has many sleeve options and body styles that will take you from chilly spring days to warm summer nights and beyond.

Sizes range from XS through 5X (bust 33 inches to 57.5 inches, waist 26.5 inches to 49.5 inches, hip 35.5 inches to 59.5 inches)

Anna Allen Clothing Lotte Blouse

If you’ve got an afternoon to spare, this off-the-shoulder top might be your next favorite project. The straightforward pattern includes a neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves finished with elastic in a casing. With imagination and some basic skills, you can transform this simple pattern into many looks. Sizes 0 through 12 (bust 32 inches to 41 inches, hip 35 inches to 44 inches).

Closet Core Elodie Wrap Dress

A wrap dress is always in style, and the Elodie is absolutely lovely. The pattern has three skirt lengths and two cut-on sleeve options, making it an ideal pattern for stretching your skills. Optional patch pockets seal the deal. Make it in crisp light- to medium-weight wovens for a casual look. Choose drapey wovens like silk, viscose, Tencel or rayon challis for a more fluid effect. The Elodie comes in sizes 0 through 30 (bust 31 inches to 58 inches, waist 24 inches to 51 inches, hip 33 inches to 61 inches).

Hey June Vero Beach Set

The Vero Beach set includes a hoodie and shorts. This casual set is a good choice for a beginner project. The pullover top has a hood, a kangaroo pocket, and long sleeves. The shorts feature an elasticized waistband, back darts, front slash pockets, and a back patch pocket. The curved hem is finished with a bias facing. Both pieces can be made with any woven fabric. We like the idea of the hoodie made from Guatemalan fabric. Available sizes are 0 through 24 (bust 31 inches to 50 inches, waist 25 inches to 44 inches, hip 35 inches to 54 inches).

Muna and Broad Nullabor Cami and Dress

The Nullarbor* (pronounced null-a-bore) Cami and Dress pattern is a versatile beginner project in extended sizes. All views are bra-friendly and feature bust darts and a facing at the upper edge for a high-quality finish. View A is cut on the straight grain, View B is bias cut for a draped silhouette, View C is a knee-length bias cut dress. On their own in warm weather, or layered over or under other pieces when it’s cool out, these chic pieces are sure to become favorites in your wardrobe. Sizes iii to 8 (bust 44 inches to 64 inches, waist 40 inches to 60 inches, hips 46.5 inches to 71.5 inches). Muna & Broad also offers to grade the patterns up for you, should you need a larger size.

* From Muna & Broad: “We would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the Nullarbor (Australia) region, the Nyanganyatjara, Ngalea, Mirning, and Wirangu people, and pay our respects to Elders past and present.”

Grainline Studio Driftless Cardigan

This classic transitional piece is an excellent advanced beginner project. You’ll learn about sewing with knits, straight seams, buttons and buttonholes, and more. The Driftless Cardigan takes you from season to season with a drapey look in two views. View A is straight across the bottom. View B has a split hem and is longer in the back. Both views have drop shoulders and pockets inset in the front waistline seam. The pattern comes in sizes 0 through 18 (bust 32 inches to 44 inches, waist 25 inches to 37 inches, hip 35 inches to 47 inches).

Seamwork Bryn Dress

The Bryn dress has a sleeveless A-line silhouette and can be worn alone or as a jumper, layered over a blouse or knit top. It is fully lined, with a scoop neckline and an invisible zipper at the center back. There is also a bonus variation without lining and additional buttons down the center front. Medium-weight woven fabrics work best for this look. The easy-to-sew design is available in sizes 0 through 26 (bust 33 inches to 54 inches, waist 25 inches to 47 inches, hip 35 inches to 58 inches).

Itch to Stitch Balboa Skirt

The Balboa Skirt has 13 options. It is intended for bottom-weight knit fabrics and features an elasticized waistband, so it is quick and easy to fit and sew. The pattern could become a tried-and-true pattern for you. The skirt can be made with or without a center seam in straight, A-line, ruffled, single- or double-flounced, and maxi-length styles. The no-center-seam option also can be made with a handkerchief hem. Sizes range from 00 to 20 (waist 25 3/8 inches to 40 1/2 inches, hips 33 1/8 inches to 48 1/4 inches).

Rebecca Page Unicorn Cape

Quick? Check. Easy to sew? Check. Adorable? Check! This cape pattern has many options. The unicorn horn, eyes, nostrils, heart-shaped patch, and mane give you a variety of animals and styles. Make it in terrycloth for a beach and pool-friendly towel. A thicker fleece will make a cozy cover for chilly summer nights. It’s fun for children and comes in sizes newborn through 12 years—or make one for your favorite young-at-heart grown-up in sizes XS to XL (chest 25 inches to 45 inches).

Chalk and Notch Victory Tank

The swing shape Victory Tank can be made in two styles. View A has a simple scoop front neckline and finishes mid-hip. View B has V-shaped straps on the front neckline and a V-shaped cutout in the back with a cropped length. Both options are lined. We like the addition of straps in View B for visual interest on teleconferencing calls. Sizes range from 0 to 30 with two cup sizes (bust A/B 32 inches to 56 inches, bust C/D 34 inches to 58 inches, waist 25 inches to 49 inches, hips 35 inches to 59 inches)

Many of these patterns could be one of your TNT (tried-and-true) patterns. Make one version, or make them all—and don’t forget to show off your work in our gallery. We love to see what you’re working on.

