Make a Simple Sarong

Sarongs have romantic and feminine look. An unstructured wrap sarong is a garment that you can make without a pattern and wear several ways: as a skirt—of course—or as an elegant shawl, a beach cover-up, or even a strapless dress.

The sarong is made with two fabric layers. The raw edges are enclosed between the layers to create a finished edge. Use different colored fabrics, as shown, for more styling options.

A drapey fabric is essential. Look for lightweight, flowing materials, such as those mentioned in the shopping list below. Avoid heavier linens, organza, or any fabric that’s too stiff to drape.

Try this style to get started. Once you’ve made one, you’ll discover more fabric combinations, sewing techniques, and embellishments to try.

Tools and materials Drapey fabric (such as chiffon, rayon, silk crepe, or fluid cotton) in two colors, 1 3 ⁄ 4 yards each

Hand-sewing needle

Scissors

Sewing machine

Thread

1. Cut the sarong layers. Cut two 40-inch by 64-inch fabric rectangles. Fold each rectangle in half, widthwise. Follow the diagram to trim the rectangle’s front edges to a curve.

2. Assemble the sarong. Align the fabric pieces with right sides together. Serge the edges together, or sew with a 3⁄8-inch seam allowance. Leave a 6-inch opening to turn the sarong right side out.

3. Turn the sarong right side out. Pull the fabric through the 6-inch opening (A). Press the sarong and slipstitch the opening closed (B).

More Ways to Wear It

There are no rules when it comes to wrapping your sarong. You can drape the fabric around your shoulders as a shawl; tie it as a skirt on either side; belt and blouse it out, or roll it at the top for a shorter look. If you’re wearing it off the beach and concerned about exposure, add a safety pin to discreetly anchor the opening.

A two-color sarong gives you great options, from a chic one-shoulder cover-up to a classic sarong skirt.

Hot Tip: If you sew, rather than serge, the sarong seam, pink the raw edges for a narrow seam allowance that won’t fray.

Adapted from Sew Stylish, summer 2011, article “So-Easy Sarong” by Teresa

Montalvo and Joanne Beretta.

