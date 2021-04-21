Pattern Review: Butterick 6761

Butterick 6761

These two feminine sleeveless dresses of midcalf length have fitted bodices and gathered skirts, making them a good basic to have in your summer rotation. Both views are shaped with front princess seams and back waist darts. The closure is a center-back zipper. The skirt’s gathers are concentrated at the center front and center back, and a left front seam features a 13-1/2-in slit. The views are unlined, with the exception of a yoke piece on view A. That version has a wrap front topped with a floating yoke, creating a peekaboo neckline at center front. The crossover edges are finished with a 2-inch-wide facing and the neckline and armhole edges finished with 1/2-inch-wide bias tape. As an alternative to the facings and binding, the bodice could be fully lined. View B has a simple bodice where the neckline facing is sewn to the fabric’s right side and the armholes are finished in the same manner as view A. In addition this view has bias-cut patch pockets with an on-grain band at the top edge, a nice touch if you are using striped or plaid fabric, or want to add contrast fabric details.

Our tester says the illustrations appeared to be larger than normal, which makes it easier to see.

She suggests familiarizing yourself with the sewing steps by first reading the instructions through and checking that all markings are where they are supposed to be on the pattern pieces. There are many pieces to match, so take your time.

Our tester says the pattern would benefit from a narrow sash, to make the dresses look polished.

Lightweight, opaque woven fabrics are appropriate for this unlined design. Shantung, chambray, seersucker, Liberty cottons, shirting, broadcloth, cotton blends, gingham, and linen fabrics are good choices, but be mindful of fabric bulk, especially for view A with the crossover bodice, as there are several layers converging at the waistline.

(Sized Misses’ and Misses’ Petite 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

—Tested by Colleen Hubbard, Duluth, Minnesota

Sewing tip: Press bias tape into a curve before applying it to the neckline or armholes.

This review was originally published in Threads #214, April/May 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

