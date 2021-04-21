 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Butterick 6761

By Anna Mazur Threads #214, April/May 2021
Article Image

Butterick 6761

These two feminine sleeveless dresses of midcalf length have fitted bodices and gathered skirts, making them a good basic to have in your summer rotation. Both views are shaped with front princess seams and back waist darts. The closure is a center-back zipper. The skirt’s gathers are concentrated at the center front and center back, and a left front seam features a 13-1/2-in slit. The views are unlined, with the exception of a yoke piece on view A. That version has a wrap front topped with a floating yoke, creating a peekaboo neckline at center front. The crossover edges are finished with a 2-inch-wide facing and the neckline and armhole edges finished with 1/2-inch-wide bias tape. As an alternative to the facings and binding, the bodice could be fully lined. View B has a simple bodice where the neckline facing is sewn to the fabric’s right side and the armholes are finished in the same manner as view A. In addition this view has bias-cut patch pockets with an on-grain band at the top edge, a nice touch if you are using striped or plaid fabric, or want to add contrast fabric details.

  • Our tester says the illustrations appeared to be larger than normal, which makes it easier to see.
  • She suggests familiarizing yourself with the sewing steps by first reading the instructions through and checking that all markings are where they are supposed to be on the pattern pieces. There are many pieces to match, so take your time.
  • Our tester says the pattern would benefit from a narrow sash, to make the dresses look polished.

Lightweight, opaque woven fabrics are appropriate for this unlined design. Shantung, chambray, seersucker, Liberty cottons, shirting, broadcloth, cotton blends, gingham, and linen fabrics are good choices, but be mindful of fabric bulk, especially for view A with the crossover bodice, as there are several layers converging at the waistline.

(Sized Misses’ and Misses’ Petite 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.) 

SomethingDelightful.com

—Tested by Colleen Hubbard, Duluth, Minnesota

Butterick 6761

Sewing tip: Press bias tape into a curve before applying it to the neckline or armholes.

This review was originally published in Threads #214, April/May 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Restyle Unworn Garments Projects & Patterns

Restyle Unworn Garments

Learn how to turn a garment you've stopped wearing into a handbag, with some clever engineering—and a willingness to see beyond the contours of the coat, jacket, or vest you…

Fit to Be Tied Projects & Patterns

Make a Simple Sarong

Sarongs have romantic and feminine look. An unstructured wrap sarong is a garment that you can make without a pattern and wear several ways: as a skirt—of course—or as an…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe