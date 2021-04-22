A Word About Dye Safety

All dyes, whether natural or synthetic in origin—and even if they’re labeled nontoxic—present a safety hazard. Always wear waterproof gloves when working with dyes, to prevent skin discoloration and irritation. Nitrile gloves are especially chemical resistant and wear longer than latex with fewer allergy issues (ESafetySupplies.com.) Never reuse any dyeing tools for food preparation.

A paper dust mask is also strongly recommended to protect your lungs and nasal passages when you’re mixing powdered dyes, as the dye particles are tiny and can easily be inhaled. Even strong vinegar fumes, inhaled for an extended period of time, can cause bronchitis, so cover up as needed, and provide sufficient ventilation in your workspace.

