Pattern Review: Rebecca Page Ruched Swimsuit

Rebecca Page: Ruched Swimsuit

This is a fully lined, tank-style, one-piece swimsuit with a centerfront panel that can be left plain or ruched, a low or high back scoop, and an optional bust-support panel made from power mesh. The design has negative ease, which is appropriate for a swimsuit. There are few match points, but the ones that are there are accurate. The pattern is beautifully illustrated with color photographs of every sewing step. Instructions begin with the basics and evolve into more advanced techniques.

There are 45 pages of instruction, which read like a mini sewing book chock-full of information. There are tips for selecting a size, fitting, sewing with knits, and so on. The fitting notes are especially helpful as swimsuits are difficult to measure for because of the necessity for a close, comfortable fit. The instructions have lots of tips for sewing in general and are worth keeping in your sewing library as a reference.

Our tester says this is not a beginner pattern for a few reasons. The techniques involve sewing narrow seams on four-way stretch material and applying narrow elastic along edges. Do-overs are difficult if a stretch stitch is used as suggested. If a seam is slightly off, stretch stitching is virtually impossible to remove and redo. Rolling some of the pieces (burrito sewing style) to sew the lined shoulder straps can be a challenge even for the seasoned sewer.

This pattern is appropriate for four-way stretch swimsuit fabrics with a stretch factor of 40 percent to 50 percent.

(Sized XXS-5XL for busts 31–54 in. and hips 34–57 in.)

Rebecca-Page.com

—Tested by Gayle Moline, Manson, Iowa

Style tip: Sew up a coordinating sarong for a cute summer outfit.

This review was originally published in Threads #214, April/May 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

