Pattern Roundup: In The Swim of Things With Swimsuit Patterns

Recently, I shared with a friend one of the swimsuit patterns shown below. The model looks so comfortable and happy and confident. My friend remarked, “We should all enjoy our bodies in the sun and love our swimsuits.”

Truer words were ne’er spoke. All of us want—and deserve—to feel great in our swimsuits. Do you want the perfect fit? Try making your own swimsuit this year.

Unless otherwise noted in these pattern summaries, use swimsuit fabric that includes spandex with four-way stretch. Also use four-way stretch lightweight knit nylon or polyester for linings.

Additional resources

Several Threads articles may help you create a well-fitting, comfortable bathing suit:

“Sew Your Own Swimsuit”

“Know Your Knits”

“6 Steps to Sewn-In Bathing Suit Bra Cups”

“Sew a Stretchy Swimsuit Strap | Video”

This 1950s-inspired design offers three fully lined options: a halter-neck maillot; a sweetheart-neck, gathered-bust maillot; and a high-waist bottom, to be paired with bikini tops you already own. The skirtlike front and full-coverage seat will keep you comfortable at the beach or pool. With this pattern, you can practice making ruched seams while working with spandex fabric. The pattern is available in sizes 0 to 20 (bust 31 inches to 46 inches, waist 24 inches to 39 inches, hip 33 inches to 48 inches).

Check out this long-sleeve, front-zip swimsuit in girls’ and women’s sizes. The Zoé provides plenty of sun protection in only one layer. It features raglan sleeves for arm mobility and side panels, which are ideal for color or print blocking. The pattern includes 28 sizes: girls sizes 2 to 13 (bust 21 inches to 32 inches, waist 20 inches to 26 1/2 inches, hip 22 inches to 34 1/2 inches, torso 35 inches to 55 1/2 inches) and women’s sizes 2 to 24 (bust 33 inches to 51 inches, waist 27 inches to 44 inches, hip 36 inches to 54 inches, torso 57 1/4 inches to 69 inches).

This one-piece swimsuit with plunging neckline can be made with or without sleeves. It has gathering at the shoulder and waist. If you prefer more coverage in front, there’s a tutorial for adding a lace-up neckline closure. Also consider this design for making a bodysuit, and use any type of knit with at least 50 percent stretch. Women’s sizes XS to 4X (bust 32 inches to 54 inches, waist 24 to 47 inches, hip 34 to 57 inches).

This reversible, minimalist-style bikini takes full advantage of the stretch in the swimwear fabric. Rather than using elastics or other notions, you’ll create the straps by cutting and sewing fabric strips. However, you can use elastic at leg openings and other edges, if you prefer. The wireless top has underbust darts, narrow shoulder straps, and ties at the back. The bottoms are low-rise hipsters with curved side panels. These provide full coverage. The design lends itself to color blocking, so you’ll have lots of wearing options. Women’s sizes 1 to 10 (bust 30 inches to 44 inches, hip 34 inches to 48 inches).

Three designs for children are included in this pattern: a long-sleeve one-piece (with or without ruffles at the leg openings), a swim top, and swim bottoms. The top is perfect for staying safe in the sun. It features a high neckband with back zipper. Children’s sizes 1 to 8 (height 33 inches to 51.2 inches, chest 21.3 inches to 26.8 inches, waist 20.8 inches to 23.6 inches, hip 21.3 inches to 26.8 inches).

This suit has a center-front twist and is available as a one-piece suit and a bikini. The bikini bottoms come in low rise (with a twist at the side seams that echoes the top) or plain, with low- or mid-waist rise. You’ll find instructions for optional cup insertion and side boning for coverage and support. The straps can be tied around the neck as a halter, or attached to the back like a conventional bra.

The Nautilus comes in sizes 0 through 30 (high bust 32 inches to 61 inches, waist 25 inches to 55 inches, high hip 33 inches to 62 inches, crotch length 28 inches to 36 inches).

*This pattern was previously released by Tuesday Stitches but is no longer available for purchase through its site. The pattern has been rereleased at Paprika Patterns.

This swimsuit pattern has two color-blocked variations: a one-piece version with a contrast waistband or a high-waisted bikini with contrast piping. Both suits feature supportive straps, optional sew-in underwire foam bra, and optional boning. Show off your body and your creativity by mixing prints and colors. As a bonus, instructions for making a tankini are included. Read our review for more details about this stylish bathing suit. Women’s sizes 12 to 32 (full bust in three cup sizes 40 inches to 62 inches, waist 32 to 52 inches, hip 42 to 62 inches)

These close-fitting, lined swimsuits have five bra top styles and three bottom variations. Choose from strapless, halter, modified triangle, or peplum-style tops. The bottoms are waist-high or hipster. Mix and match the patterns for a custom look. Women’s sizes 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 44 inches, waist 23 to 37 inches, hip 32 1/2 to 46 inches)

These simple shorts feature a wide elasticized waistband with drawstring and mesh-lined, side-seam pockets. There’s also an option to add a back patch pocket with flap. Recommended swimsuit fabrics are polyester/nylon blends. Linen and cotton fabrics are suggested if you’re making daytime shorts from this design. Men’s sizes XS to XXL (waist 24 inches to 46 inches).

This pattern offers an entire beach wardrobe: a one-piece bathing suit, separates for a tankini effect, and a pullover cover-up. The short-sleeve cover-up is front-draped into a buckle, gathered at the shoulders, and includes slits at the side seams. The top/swimdress has princess seams and can be paired with the bikini bottoms or skirt. The one-piece swimsuit features a mock-wrap front with gathers at the side seams. Women’s sizes 4 to 26 (bust 29 1/2 inches to 48 inches, waist 22 to 41 1/2 inches, hip 31 1/2 to 50 inches)

This one-piece, tank-style swimsuit has an optional ruched panel at center front. The back has a high or low back scoop. The pattern was reviewed in Threads #214, April/May 2021. Read our full review here.

Have you made any of these swimsuit patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×