Inspiration

@sewplaysew | Sewing Influencer

Article Image

Michelle is a professional musician in the Washington, DC, area and has been sewing for years, always learning and improving. She’s got an eye for color and pattern, and all her creations come alive on her Instagram grid, @sewplaysew. While you’re there, listen to her mini concerts—and you will more fully understand and appreciate the “play” in @sewplaysew. She is clearly multitalented. Her baked goods look tasty, too. You can find out more about her sewing at SewPlaySew.Wordpress.com.

@sewplaysew, a sewing influencer, in an orange and pink dress before a gray fence.
Photo, courtesy of Michelle, @sewplaysew.

Who taught you to sew?

My mother initially taught me basic sewing skills as a child. We would sew pillows and do other crafts together. There was a lady at our church who sewed well and my mom arranged for me to take sewing lessons from her for a short time. I learned a lot through blogs and books and, as an adult, took formal sewing lessons for several years at a sewing studio, the Sassy SEWer in Baltimore, Maryland.

What is your favorite sewing term?

I’ve never given this any thought, but the first thing that comes to mind is “stitch in the ditch.” It’s such a clever term.

What’s your favorite fabric to sew and why?

I seem to have an affinity for 100 percent linen. I love that it’s a natural fiber, breathable, and easy to press and cut. I also think maybe I feel fresh, breezy and more put-together when I’m in linen.

Photo by Kim Sands, courtesy of Michelle, @sewplaysew.

What are you currently sewing?

I’m sewing the Pietra shorts by Closet Core Patterns in—you guessed it— linen.
I’m concurrently working on a summer top in an Ankara fabric and figuring out the fit on a high-waisted pants pattern.

Photo, courtesy of Michelle, @sewplaysew.

What do you love most about sewing?

I think, as a creative person, what I love about sewing is the same thing I love about most of my creative endeavors—taking raw materials and making something useful and beautiful from them. I also love that sewing also helps boost my self-confidence and is full of life lessons.

