5 Sewing Questions with Jenny Rushmore

Author Headshot By Threads magazine
Article Image

Jenny Rushmore turned a sewing obsession into a thriving pattern company. The founder and creative director of Cashmerette creates patterns in sizes the industry terms “plus size.” She explains in the Sewing With Threads Episode 41 podcast that her patterns, in fact, reflect the sizes of most women today. Jenny also shares how she started Cashmerette in 2015, as she answers five questions posed by the editors.

How did you learn to sew?

“I was going through a breakup, feeling miserable, needed to do something, and thought, ‘I will take a sewing class,’ ” Jenny says. “I took a sewing class. It was terrible. But I was immediately totally transfixed by the concept of being able to sew. The rest is history. I got obsessed.”

What are you currently sewing?

“I am currently sewing a sample for our next pattern release,” Jenny says. “It is very exciting. I am color-blocking pastels in linen. It’s pretty cool.”

What type of fabric do you enjoy sewing most?

“I love sewing with wool because I think my favorite thing to sew is outerwear,” Jenny says. “I just enjoy how malleable and pliable it is. I feel that it is pretty easy to get a good result.”

What sewing word or term is your favorite?

“That’s a good one. I think ‘grainline,’ ”  Jenny says. “I think it’s underestimated  It’s very important and it’s there. If you get it wrong, it’ll all mess up.”

What you love most about sewing

“The thing I like most about sewing is being able to sew clothes that, one, fit me really well, and two, actually express my personality,” Jenny says. “I feel like before I learned to sew, I was in a prison of cold-shouldered, butterfly-printed monstrosities that stores thought my body deserved. Now I am pleased that I can give my body exactly what I want.”

Jenny Rushmore featured in podcast

Watch the complete podcast episode featuring Jenny at ThreadsMagazine.com.

Photos: courtesy of Cashmerette

