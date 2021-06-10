Pattern Roundup: Extended Size Sewing

Sewing with Threads podcast Episode 41 featured Jenny Rushmore, founder and creative director of Cashmerette, speaking about the challenges and rewards of designing patterns for a more realistic, extended size range.

Threads encourages everyone to experience the joy of a self-made garment. With that in mind, below are 9 patterns in extended sizes. All patterns in this roundup include sizes to at least a 58-inch hip, with many going above 60 inches.

Are you just getting started making garments? This bundle is one way to ease into sewing your own clothing. It includes the versatile Montrose Top, Turner Dress, and Springfield Top. Learn to sew darts, set in sleeves, and bind necklines and armholes. Practice working with knits, too. The Turner Dress and Springfield Top include sizes 12 through 28 (high bust 37 inches to 53 inches, full bust 40 inches to 58 inches, waist 32 inches to 48 inches, hip 42 inches to 58 inches). The Montrose includes sizes 12 through 32 (high bust 37 inches to 57 inches, full bust 40 inches to 62 inches, waist 32 inches to 52 inches, hip 42 inches to 62 inches).

I’m dreaming of the 50th birthday extravaganza my girls and I missed in 2020, and this wardrobe grouping makes it difficult to focus on anything else. This PDF sewing pattern capsule is perfect for making casual to dressy looks. They can be mixed and matched to create a vacation wardrobe.

The Floral Dreams Tank, Feel Pretty Pants (shorts), Trendsetter Skirt, South Shore Romper, and Color Block Swimsuit patterns are in sizes XXS to 5XL (bust 29 inches to 60 inches, waist 23.5 inches to 56 inches, hip 33.5 inches to 63 inches). Be the Leader off-the shoulder top pattern includes sizes XXS to 4XL (bust 29 inches to 56 inches, waist 23.5 inches to 51 inches, hip 33.5 inches to 59 inches).

This beginner-friendly skirt pattern fits many shapes and sizes. The front-button placket can be sewn with buttonholes or as a faux, buttonhole-free placket. This pattern comes in sizes 0 to 30 and features an elastic back waistband. It is sized for waist 25 inches to 48.5 inches, hip 33.5 inches to 57 inches.

While researching these articles, we came across this wonderful make of the Estuary skirt by Amanda, a stay-at-home mom of two boys.

The Hannah is an easy wrap dress with a matching pattern for your mini me. The pattern features a surplice front bodice and gathered skirt. Three sleeve options consist of long with gathered cuff, short, and short tulip shape. This pattern has no zipper or lining, which makes it a fast and enjoyable project. It’s a multisized sewing pattern from B Cup US 2 to 20 (high bust 28 inches to 49 inches, full bust 30 inches to 51 inches, waist 23 inches to 44 inches, hip 33 inches to 54 inches) and D Cup US 12 to 30 (high bust 36 inches to 57.25 inches, full bust 40 inches to 61.25 inches, waist 35 inches to 56.25 inches, hip 42 inches to 63.75 inches).

Plateau Joggers are an elevated take on classic knit jogging pants, which can also be made as shorts. The pattern offers a high-rise waistline, side pockets, optional back patch pockets, and an elasticized waistband (with or without drawstring). There are two choices of ankle finish: a fabric cuff or gathered, elasticized hem. These joggers come in sizes 0 through 32 (waist 24 inches to 53 inches, hip 33 inches to 63 inches) and are appropriate for those with advanced beginner skills.

This design says cosplay, but you can—and should—make it to wear anywhere. The dress is drafted for stretch knits. It offers three hem options: straight, handkerchief, and tail. This versatile design also includes an oversized hood, two types of optional wings, and a snap-in face cover. It’s available in sizes XXS to 6X (bust 30 inches to 77 inches, waist 23 inches to 70 inches, hip 33 inches to 80 inches).

Leila (@Leila_sews) and Jess (@fat.bobbin.girl, modeling the superb pink pants above) have this to say about their Glebe Pants: “(They) are designed with large bodies in mind and even if you normally require adjustments to get a great fit on your pants, our hope is that these will require no, or very minimum, adjustments.”

These wide-leg pants have two views, a fully elasticized waist, or a pleated flat front with an elasticized back. With large slash pockets, a generous rise, and ample room through the crotch to accommodate large bodies, the Glebe Pants pattern is a design almost everyone can enjoy. Sizes range from iii through 8 (waist 40 inches to 60 inches, hips 46.5 inches to 71.5 inches). As always, Muna & Broad also offers to grade the patterns up for you, if you need a larger size.

* Muna & Broad would like to acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the Glebe region, the Eora people, and pay our respects to Elders past and present.

The Helen Drawstring Dress PDF sewing pattern is available for nearly every shape and size. Designed for knit fabrics, the pattern features three skirt lengths—mid-thigh, knee-length, or maxi. It has two sleeve options—cut-on cap sleeves or sleeveless racerback. Two necklines options also are available—scoop or crossover. This is a suitable pattern for experienced beginners. It is available in sizes 00 to 36 (high bust 31.75 inches to 56 inches, full bust 31 inches to 63 inches, waist 24 inches to 59.75 inches, hip 34 inches to 67 inches).

Yes, you can sew jeans. These Mountain View Pull-on Jeans give you the look of button-fly jeans. Plus, this design enables you to practice some higher level sewing skills when you make the custom pair of comfortable, straight-cut jeans with four pockets and other classic details. Sew them in stretch denim or twill fabric for a look you can dress up or down. This pattern is available in sizes 00 to 40 (waist 25 3/8 inches to 54 1/4 inches, hips 33 1/8 inches to 62 inches).

