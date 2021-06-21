@sewlike | Sewing Influencer

 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Romy-Krystal Cutler, an Aussie expat living in Utah, is a former data analyst with a background in marketing. Over the past five years, though, she has stretched her creativity and sewing skills. Her goal: to transcend the dull clothes available in ready-to-wear. Given that she has two small children who keep her busy, she is incredibly productive in her sewing time.

In addition to her passion for making colorful, free-flowing garments, Romy shares her compassion for others through thoughtful posts on social-justice issues. It’s almost impossible to read her social media posts and not come away better informed and uplifted by her content and her warm and genuine smile.

Who taught you to sew, Romy?

I’m completely self-taught. I learned very basic principles in my home tech class—you know, the class where you learn to sew a pillowcase and bake a cake. About six years ago, I decided to sew my own clothes on my husband’s recommendation, because I couldn’t find clothes in the lengths and colors I wanted. I cried through my first project, since I didn’t know anything and had to look up every little detail. I persevered and continued to learn through my mistakes (and blogs and YouTube).

Romy, a POC, wearing a green dress with pink, ochre, lighter green abstract shapes and brass earrings, standing tall in an industrial setting.
Photos: Jason Cutler.

What is your favorite sewing term?

My favorite sewing term is probably “hack.” Every time I see this term mentioned in the sewing community, I know that someone has put their own stamp on an existing pattern and I love that so much. We’re all so different and, even though we’re using the same patterns, each project is so unique. When a hack is made, it’s another achievable change for the sewing community that breathes new life into something that already exists.

Romy, a POC, mid twirl in her bright magenta ruffle tiered dress smiling in front of a green wall.

What’s your favorite fabric to sew?

That’s easy: cotton and linen. These two are my happy fabrics. I rarely have any issues with these two in terms of sewing, and the breathability of both of these is so important to me. I’m assuming my opinion is rooted in growing up in such a humid climate. I also love prints and colors and these two fabrications have the most variety, in this regard.

 

What are you currently sewing?

Currently, I’m sewing two magical dresses for summer. They both have a nod to retro while being super modern, and of course, they’re in vibrant prints. I’m also working on my first pair of jeans. Starting off easy though and working on jeans that aren’t super-fitted.

@sewlike, Romy-Krystal Cutler, in a bold printed dress, in front of a colorfully painted wall.

For more of Instagram’s most followed and admired sewers, check out the Threads  “Sewing Influencers” collection.

