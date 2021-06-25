Meet Becca Ryan, the New Threads Digital Brand Manager

Becca Ryan's favorite make was inspired by Emile Floge (left), Becca re-created it (right).

Rebecca (Becca) Ryan started at Threads in 2019 as the social media specialist. Her deep understanding of and appreciation for our followers, readers, and Insider members has made her a valued member of the Threads team. She’s a lifelong maker who finds creative opportunities around her everywhere. From hand-stitched quilts to heirloom jeans covered with patches and historically inspired costumes, she builds meaning into each of her sewing projects.

As she takes on her new role of digital brand manager, Becca answers five questions posed by the editors.

Becca, how did you learn to sew?

I can’t recall a time in my life without sewing. My mother was an elementary school teacher, Girl Scout leader, and seamstress. She made sure that my childhood was filled with crafts of all kinds. My mother took in alterations and custom sewing projects for many years. She kept me busy by having me hold the pins, hand her various items, and write up fake invoices. A favorite rainy day activity was going to the Fabric Place in Framingham, Massachusetts, and just touching the fabric, imagining what she would make, and playing with their giant bin of loose buttons.

By the time I took middle school home economics, I already had skills and habits (good and bad) under my belt. Most kids of my generation were given a typewriter or a word processing machine when they went off to college, but I got a sewing machine. However, I did not have proper instruction on how to use a machine until I took an eight-week introduction to quilting class in Tucson, Arizona.

What are you currently sewing?

I am hand-quilting a quilt for my daughter’s dorm room. My hope is to finish it by the time she graduates. I may have overcomplicated the situation by choosing a wandering pattern AND hand quilting. I probably should have picked one or the other.

What type of fabric do you enjoy sewing most?

Ninety percent of my sewing is quilting related so . . . quilting fabric. I adore Kaffe Fassett fabrics, but I’m generally drawn to anything bright that has some story to it.

What sewing word or term is your favorite?

I love the phrase “sartorial splendor,” even if it isn’t specifically sewing related. If pressed to pick a sewing specific term, I always love barking about feed dogs.

What do you love most about sewing?

I love the planning stage most of all. It’s like being a kid again, a lot of playing with colors and blocks. I usually make quilts for other people, so I spend a lot of time picking the perfect fabrics. I almost always include at least one print that I connect with the recipient. Most quilts are stories of love.

You can reach Becca Ryan on Instagram @threadsmagazine.

