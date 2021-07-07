Pattern Roundup: Straight Skirt Patterns for Knits

We recently rounded up some great patterns for straight skirts, ideal for wovens. But straight skirts are a wardrobe staple in knits, too. Knit straight skirts meet many needs: extended sizing, accessibility, maternity, post-partum, petite, and more. Below, you’ll find a selection of knit straight skirt patterns to sew. Some are quick and simple, others have a few more details to bring interest to your wardrobe. They are all comfortable and easy to care for.

This knit pencil skirt pattern is a quick sew with two fit options (one body conscious, the other a more traditional pencil skirt) and three length options. There is an optional walking vent in the longest version. The pull-on style has a wide waistband but no closures, making it a great beginner project for knits. This pattern includes sizes XXS to 5XL (waist 25 inches to 50 inches, hips 34 inches to 57 inches).

The Piper Pencil Skirt pattern is a quick project with multiple options: three waistband styles (encased elastic, exposed elastic, and wide, elastic-free yoga style), two rises (high and low) and two lengths (above and below the knee). The skirt is also a great maternity/post-partum staple. Peekaboo Patterns also makes a matching child’s skirt. Adult sizes XXS to XXXL (waist 22 inches to 42 inches, upper hip 29 inches to 49 inches, hip 33 inches to 51 inches).

This skirt comes in three lengths and is ideal for fabric with at least 40 percent stretch across the grain. More importantly, it was designed with style and accessibility in mind. RAD Patterns says:

– The front of the skirt opens fully, allowing for getting it on and off while seated.

– The instructions are included for using snaps, zippers, or Velcro for the opening depending on your dexterity needs and style preference.

– The skirt is fitted enough to avoid excess fabric that could get caught in a wheelchair, without restricting mobility.

– The side seams sit slightly forward of the natural side of the body, shifting them away from areas that could cause chafing or abrasion while seated.

– The pockets sit on the thigh, making them perfect for seated use.

– The back rise sits slightly higher on the body so it provides comfort and coverage while seated, but looks great standing as well.

Three length options range from mini to midi; there are two rises: mid and high. The pattern comes in sizes XXS to 4X (waist 23 inches to 58 inches, hips 33 inches to 68 inches).

This beginner knit design is a classic, fitted pencil skirt. The silhouette makes the most of a curvy shape. Style options include: mid- or high-rise waistband and an optional walking vent. It offers three lengths: above or below the knee or mid-calf. Sizes range from XXS to 3X (waist 23 1/2 inches to 50 inches, hip 33 inches to 58 inches, thigh 20 1/2 inches to 31 inches).

This jersey pencil skirt with high waist comes in two lengths, mini and below the knee. It features a curved, wraparound hip yoke, center-front, center-back, and side panels. The style lines create a pleasing, shapely effect on the body. Sew this in a medium-weight knit with good recovery and with at least 40 percent stretch. EU sizes 34 through 52 (waist 23 1/2 inches to 37 3/4 inches, hip 33 3/4 inches to 48 inches).

This slim-line pencil skirt featuring front draping, plain back and elastic waist, is easy to make and includes three styles: ruched front and plain back; a plain skirt using two back panels; or a skirt using two front panels, with ruching all the way around. Sizes 4 to 30 (waist 23 1/2 inches to 50 1/2 inches, hip 32 1/2 inches to 61 inches).

We’ve also covered a Pattern Review of the Style Arc Taylor Knit Skirt – a quick, below-knee, pull-on knit skirt. This design is form-fitting, with negative ease.

This pull-on skirt has a draped waist detail with a concealed casing for elastic, and curved panels on the upper front and back. Read our full pattern review of this wonderful skirt! Although this pattern is out of print, you can find it for resale online by searching “Butterick 6219.” It’s worth the effort, as the envelope contains additional views, including a maxi-length flared version.

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

