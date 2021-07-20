Pattern Roundup – Great Wrap Garment Patterns

Sewing a wrap garment such as a dress, top, or jumpsuit will expand your skill set and create stylish, comfortable, and great transitional pieces for your wardrobe.

In Threads #210, Aug./Sept. 2020, author Nancy Nix-Rice extols the virtues of wrap dresses, and offers clever upgrades for knit versions. She talks about securing the wrap against unexpected slippage, and creating a firmer neckline edge that hugs the body more closely and provides more coverage.

At that time, we provided a Pattern Roundup for Knit Wrap Dresses that provided some wonderful options for knit dresses. Below, we’ve explored ten additional patterns for knits and wovens to add to your collection. Whether the wrap garment is a full wrap or a faux wrap, you can learn new techniques and stretch your skills with these worthy patterns.

Cashmerette’s Roseclair Wrap Pattern

We have been watching all the wonderful makes of this pattern and absolutely adore it. This wrap dress includes three views: an ankle-length, three-tiered skirt with bishop sleeves and large angled cuffs; a knee-length full skirt with short sleeves; and a knee-length full skirt with puff sleeves. A suitable pattern for an advanced beginner, make this in lightweight linen, rayon, or cotton.

Created for Peppermint magazine by In The Folds, this Wrap Top for woven fabrics is really something special. This cropped wrap top has three quarter length sleeves, a back neck facing and bust darts. Seams are finished with French seams. Although the pattern is available as a free download, you’re encouraged to make a contribution to Peppermint, which is involved in a number of sustainability-focused charities. Women’s sizes A-J (high bust 28 inches to 49 5/8 inches, bust 29 7/8 inches to 51 5/8 inches, waist 24 inches to 45 5/8 inches)

The Tres Belle Wrap Tunic & Dress is a knit wrap pattern with endless options. The tunic or dress “features faux wrap bodice style, half circle or full circle skirt styles in both mid-thigh and knee-length options, gathered skirt in tunic-length. mid-thigh, knee-length, and maxi-length options, tank, short, 3/4, and long sleeve options, and an optional sash.” In other words, choices galore! Sizes XXS to 5XL (bust 29 inches to 60 inches, waist 23.5 inches to 56 inches, hip 33.5 inches to 63 inches).

The Westcliff Dress is another easy-to-sew dress. It’s design for knit fabrics. This short-sleeved style features a surplice-style bodice, attached to a flared skirt. The bodice includes front shoulder yokes with gathering below, a pretty, vintage-style detail that also accommodates bust fullness. An optional lower tier makes this dress a maxi, or follow Friday’s tutorial to turn this dress into a cute cropped top. Women’s sizes XS to 4X (bust 32 inches to 54 inches, waist 24 to 47 inches, hip 34 to 57 inches).

The Highlands Wrap Dress is designed for wovens. The neckline is faced, and there are sleeveless and short-sleeved options. Choose from ankle-length or below-the-knee length, both with side slits. The back waistline is elasticized and there are side ties to hold the front wrap closed. The wide hems are finished with mitered corners. The website provides helpful tutorials to guide you to a successful project.

Sizes 0 – 18, B-cup (high bust 30 inches to 41 1/2 inches, bust 32 inches to 43 1/2 inches, waist 26 inches to 37 1/2 inches, hips 35 inches to 46 1/2 inches) and 12 – 30 D-cup Sizes (high bust 36 1/2 inches to 53 1/2 inches, bust 40 1/2 inches to 57 1/2 inches, waist 32 1/2 inches to 49 1/2 inches, hips 42 1/2 inches to 59 1/2 inches).

This intermediate-level pattern is versatile and can take you anywhere, depending on the fabric you choose. Look for soft wovens with some drape for the best effect. The drape of the shawl collar and enhanced waist and shoulder pleats make this a true gem—and it has pockets. For a beautiful finish, practice your French seams with this pattern.

Women’s sizes 00 – 20 (bust 31 inches to 47 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 39 1/2 inches, hips 34 inches to 50 inches) and Curvy Fit 18 – 34 (high bust 42 inches to 58 inches, full bust 45 1/2 inches to 61 1/2 inches, waist 39 1/4 inches to 57 1/4 inches, hips 49 inches to 65 inches).

This Mimi G wrap dress has asymmetrical details and is best made from soft wovens, including linen, cotton, chambray, and silky fabrics. The waistline has elastic for fit and comfort, and the wide, slouchy sleeves are cut in one with the bodice. View B has an outside contrast bodice facing. The dress has wide hem facings & is above knee length with self ties. When the weather cools, try this over leggings with boots and big, cuddly scarf. Sizes 6 to 24 (bust 39 1/2 inches to 55 inches, hip 38 inches to 53 1/2 inches).

Trina is an updated wrap dress for light- to mid-weight woven fabrics with a soft drape. The cross-over front bodice creates a deep V-neckline. The wide raglan sleeves create a dramatic silhouette. The front bodice wraps toward the back at the side seams. This pattern is suitable for an intermediate sewist. Sizes 2 to 16 (bust 33 inches to 44 1/2 inches, waist 24 1/2 inches to 36 1/2 inches, hip 35 inches to 46 1/2 inches).

Use a drapey jersey to make this dress and jumpsuit. Both variations can be made with or without sleeves. The dress pulls on over the head, and the jumpsuit has a back-neck opening so you can step in. One the garment is on, the extended side pieces wrap toward the front to create diagonal pleats, and the ties encircle the waist. The look is stylish, and the fit is forgiving. Sizes 0 to 24 (bust 29 7/8 inches to 52 3/4 inches, waist 23 5/8 inches to 46 1/2 inches, hip 33 1/8 inches to 55 7/8 inches).

This faux-wrap jumpsuit is an intermediate level pattern. Make it in a softly draping fabric, as the cut is generous and could overwhelm in a stiff textile. The look is intentionally slouchy, with lantern-silhouette pants and long, tapered sleeves extending from dropped shoulders. Sizes 10 to 18 (bust 34 3/4 inches to 39 1/2 inches, waist 26 inches to 32 1/2 inches, hip 35 1/2 inches to 41 3/4 inches)

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×