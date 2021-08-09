Take the Runway-Inspired 2021 Digital Ambassadors’ Challenge

Go ahead, take the 2021 Digital Ambassadors’ Challenge. Sew your own runway-inspired look, then submit a short explanation and images of your results for two chances to win prize packages.

A contest with two chances to win

An audience-choice winner receives more than $500 worth of products from Beautiful Textiles, Janome, and Wild Ginger Software, and a winner selected by the four Threads digital ambassadors receives a selection of Taunton products.

Entrants can submit photos and descriptions of their self-sewn, runway-inspired garment or ensemble between 12 a.m. eastern standard time September 3, 2021, and midnight EST November 3, 2021, using the entry form provided next month.

Audience choice

We’ll compile and post the runway-inspired entries. Then you can choose your favorite. You don’t need to enter a garment in the contest to vote. Cast your vote between 12 a.m. EST November 8, 2021 and midnight EST November 26, 2021. We’ll tally the votes and announce the audience-choice winner December 3, 2021.

Digital ambassadors’ choice

In September and October, be sure to check out posts from the four Threads digital ambassadors, who will offer lots of encouragement to find and sew your runway look. These sewing experts aren’t competing for the prizes. Instead, they are creating their own runway interpretations to show off techniques, which are bound to give you a few ideas.

Plus, they’ll serve as judges. They’ll pick their favorite runway-inspired entry, and the entrant receives a prize package of Taunton products. The winner will also be announced December 3, 2021 at ThreadsMagazine.com.

How to get started

Choose a runway look that inspires you and make it your own in a new garment or ensemble. It can be a vintage or contemporary runway inspiration and interpretation.

Then enter for a chance to win by providing a photo and/or link to your runway inspiration and clear images of your finished look. You’ll also briefly answer a few easy questions in the form we’ll provide. That’s the time to share which runway look or looks inspired you; how you made the look your own; what pattern, if any, you used; what type and how much fabric you needed; whether any trims or embellishments were used; and the challenges you faced in creating the look.

The prizes

For the audience-choice winner

Beautiful Textiles $100 gift card

Janome Thread Carrier Set, retail value $188.99

Wild Ginger Software Pattern Master Boutique, retail value $225.00

For the digital ambassadors’ chosen winner

Three Taunton products:

Kenneth D. King’s Smart Fitting Solutions (book), valued at $34.95

Sewing Essentials: The Versatile Jacket with Louise Cutting (USB) valued at $24.95

Threads Insider single-year subscription, valued at $32.95.

Illustration: Cassandra Bernier

