5 Sewing Questions with Emily Hallman

Emily Hallman is a designer and stylist and documents her sewing adventures on EmilyHallman.com. Well known for her use of color and creating cohesive, inspiring collections, she is a lifelong fashion and style enthusiast and is always immersed in a creative project that typically involves beautiful fabric. She holds a degree in Apparel Design and Product Development from Baylor University and lives in central Texas with her husband.

Listen to Sewing with Threads Episode 43 to learn more about Emily’s approach to sewing. In the meantime, get to know her through five quick questions:

How did you learn to sew?

“I sort of taught myself. I remember the first time I went to Joann (fabric store) with my mom . . . she explained how the patterns worked, looking through the pattern catalog, and then digging through the drawer to find your pattern, and explained how you buy fabric. I sort of figured it out: I got a very simple pattern, a little bit of fabric, and my parents got me a sewing machine when I was about 14.”

In college, Emily majored in apparel design and product development. That is where she got all her formal training in garment construction.

What are you currently sewing?

“All of the summer dresses! . . . I live in Texas and it gets very hot . . . so I’m spending a lot of time with linen and lightweight cotton poplin.”

Which fabric do you enjoy sewing the most?

Emily separates her answer into two parts? Her favorite fabric is silk gazar because of its natural volume and luster. However, it is a specialty fabric that is tricky to work with and not commonly worn. Her preferred fabrics to sew with are cotton poplin and linen. As much as she enjoys wool, she rarely wears it in the hot climate where she lives.

Which sewing word or term is your favorite?

“I don’t know if I can narrow it down. Probably anything that has to do with quality construction. If you were to say French seam, Hong Kong finish, or understitching, I would love that. I also love “press.” It’s very basic, but it’s so important.”

What do you love best about sewing?

“It’s the creative process. I love using the skill that I have toward something I think is so rewarding and so fun, and really is a reflection of my personality. There’s such a beauty in individuality, and sewing our own clothes gets our individuality.”

