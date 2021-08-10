 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Inspiration

5 Sewing Questions with Emily Hallman

Author Headshot By Threads magazine
Article Image

Emily Hallman is a designer and stylist and documents her sewing adventures on EmilyHallman.com. Well known for her use of color and creating cohesive, inspiring collections, she is a lifelong fashion and style enthusiast and is always immersed in a creative project that typically involves beautiful fabric. She holds a degree in Apparel Design and Product Development from Baylor University and lives in central Texas with her husband.

Listen to Sewing with Threads Episode 43 to learn more about Emily’s approach to sewing. In the meantime, get to know her through five quick questions:

How did you learn to sew?

“I sort of taught myself. I remember the first time I went to Joann (fabric store) with my mom . . . she explained how the patterns worked, looking through the pattern catalog, and then digging through the drawer to find your pattern, and explained how you buy fabric. I sort of figured it out: I got a very simple pattern, a little bit of fabric, and my parents got me a sewing machine when I was about 14.”

In college, Emily majored in apparel design and product development. That is where she got all her formal training in garment construction.

What are you currently sewing?

“All of the summer dresses! . . . I live in Texas and it gets very hot . . . so I’m spending a lot of time with linen and lightweight cotton poplin.”

Which fabric do you enjoy sewing the most?

Emily separates her answer into two parts? Her favorite fabric is silk gazar  because of its natural volume and luster. However, it is a specialty fabric that is tricky to work with and not commonly worn. Her preferred fabrics to sew with are cotton poplin and linen. As much as she enjoys wool, she rarely wears it in the hot climate where she lives.

Which sewing word or term is your favorite?

“I don’t know if I can narrow it down. Probably anything that has to do with quality construction. If you were to say French seam, Hong Kong finish, or understitching, I would love that. I also love “press.” It’s very basic, but it’s so important.”

What do you love best about sewing?

“It’s the creative process. I love using the skill that I have toward something I think is so rewarding and so fun, and really is a reflection of my personality. There’s such a beauty in individuality, and sewing our own clothes gets our individuality.”

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Stay Tape How-to

When and How to Use Stay Tapes for Knits

When you're sewing knits, stabilizing strategically results in a more professional look. Discover how to use fusible stay tapes to keep necklines, hems, opening edges, shoulder seams, and waistline seams…

Tools & Supplies

Melanated Fabrics: New Fabric Retailer Promotes Inclusivity

Melanated Fabrics, a collaboration of Mimi G. Ford and Brittany Jones aims to curate and provide high-quality fabrics, while striving for inclusivity and representation for all sewers.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe