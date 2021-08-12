Pattern Roundup: Bouclé All Day: Sewing Patterns for a Couture-Style Garment

In the upcoming issue Threads #215, Fall 2021, “Unraveling Bouclé” provides an overview of this wonderful fabric, sometimes referred to as Chanel fabric. Three patterns were featured in the article:

Butterick 4386: a semifitted sheath dress in various lengths with a back zipper closure and back seam slit.

a semifitted sheath dress in various lengths with a back zipper closure and back seam slit. Loes Hinse Design 8002 Milano Jacket: a fitted, princess-line jacket with seven vertical seams.

Vogue 7975: a lined jacket in two lengths with high, round, collarless neckline and princess seams.

The first two patterns are no longer in print but you can often find them on online at eBay, Etsy, and Amazon.

There are more pattern options for bouclé garments, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

This wonderful little jacket design has a hem ruffle and topstitched rickrack trim. Fewer panels makes it faster to sew than a classic princess-seamed jacket. The pattern is available in women’s sizes 16 to 26 (bust 37 3/4 inches to 48 inches, waist 30 3/4 inches to 41 inches, hip 40 1/4 inches to 50 1/2 inches).

This elegant three-quarter-sleeve jacket with back yoke is accented with buttons and four applied pockets. The pattern also includes options for short sleeves and two pockets. It has princess seams in front and a small stand-up collar. The pattern comes in women’s sizes 8 to 18 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 39 1/2 inches, waist 24 1/2 inches to 32 1/2 inches, hip 34 inches to 41 3/4 inches)

This easy-to-sew, unlined coat requires just basic straight stitching for construction and overlocking, or zigzag stitching, to finish the seam allowances. It’s got patch pockets and a shawl collar. There are no closures at the front opening, so this can be worn by a range of sizes with slightly different effects. If desired, make a matching tie belt or wear a purchased belt to hold the coat closed. The pattern is offered in one size (fits approximately U.S. sizes 6 to 14).

This semifitted, lined jacket has multiple neckline, patch pocket, sleeve, and length variations. It is shaped with vertical waist darts in front and back. Upgrade this design by employing Chanel-inspired construction techniques. Misses’ sizes 6 to 22 are available in this pattern (bust 30 1/2 inches to 44 inches, waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hip 32 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

This misses’ and women’s princess-seam coat and dress with flared skirt was inspired by First Lady Jill Biden’s Inaugural ensemble. The coat has a contrast collar, cuffs, and pocket welts—all could be velvet or velveteen. The dress has a contrast bodice and sleeves. Make this pattern in misses’ sizes 8 to 16 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 38 inches, waist 24 inches to 30 inches, hip 33 1/2 inches to 40 inches) and women’s sizes 18W to 24W (bust 40 inches to 46 inches, waist 31 inches to 39 inches, hip 40 inches to 48 inches).

This beautiful lined jacket has a shaped back yoke above a center-back pleat, bow detail, two-piece sleeves with button trim, front button closure, contrast collar, and patch pockets. The semifitted, high-waist pants have flared legs, side-front pockets, fly front, stitched front crease, and topstitching. For a designer suit effect, replace the pants with a knee-length (or mini) skirt in bouclé to match the jacket. The design comes in misses’ sizes 8 to 24 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 24 inches to 39 inches, hip 33 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

This “jacket” is actually a sleeveless shell with an applied capelet featuring a slot buttonhole closure at the funnel neck. There is a second button closure at the waistline. Use a lightweight bouclé for an elegant alternative to a fitted jacket. The pattern includes nine sizes, fitting a 30-inch to 46-inch bust.

This pants pattern offers a flat front, faced waistline, and darted back with a zipper. The pants sit just above the belly button, with a little ease in the thigh, then falls into a full leg. For comfortable wear and to support the boucle fabric (which may bag or stretch), be sure to add a lining. Choose from misses’ sizes 4 to 22 (waist 24 3/4 inches to 41 1/4 inches, hip 33 7/8 inches to 48 inches).

If you are interested in making a skirt, many of the patterns in this Pattern Roundup: Woven Straight Skirts for Sewing at Any Level would work well. We especially like the pencil-skirt view of the Charm Patterns Stanwyck Skirt:

If you’re ready to get started, here are some of our recommended sources for bouclé:

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×