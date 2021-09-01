 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Inspiration

5 Sewing Questions with Wendy Ward

Author Headshot By Carol J. Fresia
Article Image

Wendy Ward is a writer, designer, maker, and educator. She has worked as a designer in fast fashion and for a small sustainable brand. For her master’s degree in 2004, she explored novel ways to recycle textiles and, in 2007, she moved into education. She has taught numerous garment-making, textile recycling, and garment alterations classes with adults. Wendy has her own line of sewing patterns called MIY Collection and has written five best-selling sewing books. Her most recent is How to Sew Sustainably (CICO books, 2021), which was published in June 2021.

Her blog is www.wendyward.co.uk, and you can find her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest as @thatwendyward.

We asked Wendy five questions to get to know her.

Who taught you to sew?

Wendy says she began with some easy cross-stitch projects at school, after which she received an old hand-cranked Singer sewing machine. That was the start of her passion for garment sewing.

What are you currently sewing?

Like many of us, Wendy admits she doesn’t have a project going right now. However, she has a pile of work, including some mending and a home décor project.

What type of fabric do you enjoy sewing most?

“That’s a tough question,” Wendy says. “I love sewing with denim, because denim is robust, and it kind of does what you tell it to do.” Knit fabrics are another favorite.

What sewing word or term is your favorite?

“Tacking.” Wendy clarifies that tacking is the British term for basting. She is fond of this method because it ensures more accurate stitching.

What do you like best about sewing?

“It’s the ability to create something that’s inside your head. To create that perfect thing you’ve imagined, to make it into reality. It seems like a bit of a magic power.”

Wendy goes into greater detail about her sewing experience and her love of teaching, in “A Sustainable Approach to Sewing, with Wendy Ward.”

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

our fabric stash Inspiration

Seattle Consignment Business Our Fabric Stash Redistributes Sewing Materials

Our Fabric Stash owner and founder Deborah Boone started her Seattle-based business after a sudden moment of realization. It came when she and her husband and cofounder, Gary, were looking…

Shortcut to a Faced Hem How-to

Shortcut to a Faced Hem

Learn a shortcut to a faced hem. The facing is created from the extended hem allowance and attaches to the skirt for a neat, smooth finish.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Issue 215

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe