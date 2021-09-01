5 Sewing Questions with Wendy Ward

Wendy Ward is a writer, designer, maker, and educator. She has worked as a designer in fast fashion and for a small sustainable brand. For her master’s degree in 2004, she explored novel ways to recycle textiles and, in 2007, she moved into education. She has taught numerous garment-making, textile recycling, and garment alterations classes with adults. Wendy has her own line of sewing patterns called MIY Collection and has written five best-selling sewing books. Her most recent is How to Sew Sustainably (CICO books, 2021), which was published in June 2021.

Her blog is www.wendyward.co.uk, and you can find her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest as @thatwendyward.

We asked Wendy five questions to get to know her.

Who taught you to sew?

Wendy says she began with some easy cross-stitch projects at school, after which she received an old hand-cranked Singer sewing machine. That was the start of her passion for garment sewing.

What are you currently sewing?

Like many of us, Wendy admits she doesn’t have a project going right now. However, she has a pile of work, including some mending and a home décor project.

What type of fabric do you enjoy sewing most?

“That’s a tough question,” Wendy says. “I love sewing with denim, because denim is robust, and it kind of does what you tell it to do.” Knit fabrics are another favorite.

What sewing word or term is your favorite?

“Tacking.” Wendy clarifies that tacking is the British term for basting. She is fond of this method because it ensures more accurate stitching.

What do you like best about sewing?

“It’s the ability to create something that’s inside your head. To create that perfect thing you’ve imagined, to make it into reality. It seems like a bit of a magic power.”

Wendy goes into greater detail about her sewing experience and her love of teaching, in “A Sustainable Approach to Sewing, with Wendy Ward.”

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×