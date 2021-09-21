 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Inspiration

Pauline Trigère | Profiles in Sewing History

This outspoken designer hired the first African American model
Author Headshot By Dana Finkle
Article Image

This is the story of a woman who never gave up, even when her circumstances became difficult. She took an unfortunate life event and used it as an opportunity to launch her fashion career. An out-of-the box thinker, she constantly fought for what she believed in. In fact, she is known as the first major designer to hire an African American model, despite the consequences at the time. This is the story of Pauline Trigère.

Click here to see other installments of our Profiles in Sewing History series.

Early life

Pauline Trigère was born in Paris on November 4, 1908, to Russian-Jewish parents. Sewing played a big role in Pauline’s childhood. Her mother was a dressmaker and her father was a tailor. By the time Pauline was 10 years old, she could use a sewing machine and, as a teenager, she designed her first dress. Nevertheless, Pauline had dreams of becoming a surgeon until her father disapproved.

She attended the Collège Victor Hugo in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris and then worked for the design house of Martial et Armand. It was there that Pauline learned how to cut and construct women’s clothing.

In 1929, Pauline followed in her mother’s footsteps and married a tailor. His name was Lazar Radley. They had two sons. With the rise of the Nazis becoming more prominent, the Radleys decided to leave France in the late 1930s and moved to New York City. The family opened a tailoring business. However, Mr. Radley didn’t want his wife to work. He subsequently left her and his children in 1942.

Establishing a career

Pauline Trigère puts the finishing touches on a modeled outfit while at work in her office. Photo: Dan Wynn in 1961, courtesy of Maison Trigère.

This big life change didn’t seem to deter Pauline. She knew she needed to provide for her family. She had learned so much from working for various fashion houses over the years that she decided to start her own design company. To finance her venture, she borrowed some money and sold a pair of diamond earrings. In 1942, the Trigère brand was born.

One of Pauline’s designs from 1942 is this green and black tailored wool jacket. It features decorative black trim, darts and gussets, and a black crepe lining. Photo: courtesy of the Kent State University Museum.

Trigère took off quickly. Pauline became known for creating sophisticated, elegant, and timeless pieces. Her clients loved how well her garments fit them.

A lauded and sought-after designer

By 1949, Pauline received her first Coty Award, considered one of the most prestigious awards in American fashion at the time. (The Coty Awards were discontinued in 1985.) Pauline later won two more Coty Awards and was inducted into the Coty Fashion Hall of Fame in 1959.

Portrait of Pauline Trigère. Photo: Richard Avedon, courtesy of Maison Trigère.

Soon, Pauline started dressing some big-name clients, including: the Duchess of Windsor, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Bette Davis, and Lena Horne. Pauline even designed the outfit Meryl Streep wore to accept her first Oscar Award for the 1979 movie Kramer vs. Kramer. This was a huge moment for Pauline, as she specialized in creating eveningwear that made women feel confident and glamorous.

A 1983 black and gold lamé chiffon evening dress with matching scarf was designed by Pauline Trigère. Photo: courtesy of the Kent State University Museum.

Her methods and innovations

Unlike most designers, Pauline preferred to cut and drape fabric on women instead of sketching her designs. She was innovative and constantly reinvented traditional clothing and styles. She’s credited with transforming the jumpsuit—previously worn only at job sites or in the military—into a fashionable and comfortable garment. She also introduced reversible outerwear and the sleeveless coat into the fashion world.

Similarly, Pauline was the first major designer to hire an African American model, Beverly Valdes, during the Civil Rights era. As it turns out, at least one large retail account canceled its order from the brand in response to this decision. Pauline didn’t seem to mind. She is quoted as replying simply, “We won’t miss them.” Right around this time, Pauline, along with Hubert de Givenchy, was given the opportunity to design the costumes for Breakfast at Tiffany’s, another great achievement.

Pauline works with model Lisa Fonssagrives, considered to be the first supermodel. Photo; Fernand Fonssagrives, courtesy of Maison Trigère.

Unfortunately, by 1994, many of the companies to which Pauline sold her designs had declared bankruptcy and owed her money. As a result, she closed her ready-to-wear business, but continued to design accessories, including jewelry and scarves.

Honors for amazing achievements

This wasn’t the end of Pauline’s fashion journey. In 1993, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and was later inducted into the New York Fashion Walk of Fame. Then, in 2001, Pauline received the highest distinction for a  French civilian, the French Legion of Honor. Months later in 2002, at 93 years old, Pauline passed away in her Manhattan home.

A set of ribbed red silk evening pajamas was part of Pauline’s 1982 fall collection. Red was one of Pauline’s signature colors, and she was often quoted saying: “When you’re feeling blue, think red.” Photo: courtesy of the Kent State University Museum.

Pauline’s legacy

Even with all of her accomplishments, Pauline never got the same commercial recognition as her contemporaries. This is possibly because she never licensed her name, which she had said she regretted. Nevertheless, she had a career that spanned over 50 years. In fact, in 1992, she was the only designer in the United States to have carried on continual business for that long. To celebrate this milestone, a grand fashion show benefit, which welcomed 600 guests, was held in her honor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Clearly, Pauline was a force in the fashion industry. She took an enormous risk when she borrowed money and sold her jewelry in order to create a business and provide for her family. In addition, no matter how successful she became, she stayed true to herself. She did what she wanted, regardless of the societal norms. Pauline was a trailblazer who spoke her mind and did things her way.

To learn more about Pauline, visit Trigère’s newly relaunched website here.

Have you heard of Pauline Trigère? What do you think about her ability to take risks and stay true to herself all those years ago? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Sources

Kelly, Alyssa. “The Legacy of Pauline Trigère, the Designer That Brought the Jumpsuit into Fashion.” L’Officiel, 4 Nov. 2020, www.lofficielusa.com/fashion/jumpsuit-history-pauline-trigere-designer-legacy.

“Heritage.” Trigère, trigere.com/pages/heritage.

Herman-Cohen, Valli. “Pauline Trigère, 93; Fashion Designer Bridged Cultures.” Los Angeles Times, 15 Feb. 2002, www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2002-feb-15-me-trigere15-story.html.

Lockwood, Lisa. “Trigère Relaunches Today as a Made-to-Order E-Commerce Business.” WWD, 30 Mar. 2021, wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/trigere-relaunches-today-as-a-made-to-order-e-commerce-business-1234785048/.

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica. “Pauline Trigère.” Encyclopædia Britannica, www.britannica.com/biography/Pauline-Trigere.

Nemy, Enid. “Pauline Trigère, Exemplar of American Style, Dies at 93.” The New York Times, 14 Feb. 2002, www.nytimes.com/2002/02/14/nyregion/pauline-trigere-exemplar-of-american-style-dies-at-93.html.

Illustration: Cassandra Bernier, based on a 1952 publicity photo of the designer.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Thanks! It has pockets! Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Thanks, It Has Pockets

Nothing makes me happier than discovering pockets in a ready-to-wear garment. Nothing, that is, except making my own garment with perfectly sized pockets. Much has been written about why pockets…

custom lace How-to

Make Custom Lace with Machine Embroidery

Well-chosen lace embellishments complement your fabric and design elevate your garments to couture level. Learn how to machine embroider your own custom lace.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Issue 215

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe