Inside a Well-Made Jacket

Inside a Well-Made JacketEssential materials for long-lasting structure
The visible fashion fabric, facings, and lining of an exquisitely tailored jacket can make a strong fashion statement. These stylish textiles are supported by a hidden inner structure. This framework, comprising a fascinating assortment of materials, creates and maintains the garment’s shape and fit. Each element could be discussed in depth to describe installation and options. Threads has already done that in earlier issues, which are referenced on the following pages. Not every jacket needs a full complement of interior layers. However, knowing the options for optimal shaping and long-term performance, will enable you to choose the support your garment requires to look its best and last for years.
Underlining
An underlining gives inside support to seams, facings, and hems; it is typically concealed beneath a standard lining. Underlining helps give the garment a firm, sculptured look, adds strength and durability, and provides wrinkle resistance.
Typically, underlining backs each garment section. It is basted or fused onto each fashion fabric section and then treated as one fabric.
For sew-in underlinings, choose:
Silk organza, DharmaTrading.com and ThaiSilks.com
Cotton flannel, cotton organdy, and cotton batiste, VogueFabricsStore.com
Polyester linings, fine muslin, or, for crisp support, HTC Veri-Shape poly/rayon, VogueFabricsStore.com
For fusible underlinings, choose:
Fusible poly-knit tricot or weft-insertion interfacings, BBlackAndSons.com, CuttingLineDesigns.com, and PalmerPletsch.com
Interlining
Interlinings are an additional layer of fabric, between the outer fabric and the lining, for warmth or as a windbreak. Typically, mount the interlining fabric to the lining for ease of insertion. Interlinings are usually omitted in the sleeves because they add bulk. Any fabric that adds warmth can be used for an interlining.
Wool felt, VogueFabricStore.com
Cotton or wool flannel, BBlackAndSons.com
Pellon Thermolam Plus TP970 Sew-in, JoAnn.com
3M Thinsulate, SeattleFabrics.com
Chamois skins, for a windbreak, DetroitSponge.com
Tyvek, also for a windbreak, MaterialsConcepts.com.
Cotton, polyester, or wool batting quilted to the lining.
Collar felt
Collar felt is used for a tailored jacket’s undercollar. Stable wool melton or felt do not ravel, so seam allowances can be eliminated to reduce bulk in the collar. Though not as popular as it once was, Ultrasuede works as well.
Rayon/polyester undercollar felt, Wawak.com and BBlackAndSons.com
Wool/rayon/polyester undercollar felt, BBlackAndSons.com
Wool melton, cut with the center-back seam on the true bias, BBlackAndSons.com
Wool/rayon felt, WeirCrafts.com
Make your own felt with merino wool.
Interfacing & stay tape
Interfacings stabilize or reinforce areas in the garment that need additional support, such as collars, cuffs, welts, buttonholes, pockets, plackets, facings, and, occasionally, hems. Mount interfacing directly on the garment fabric or onto the wrong side of areas needing additional support, such as welts, buttonholes, pockets, and zippers. Stay tapes concentrate support along linear areas, such as roll lines, shoulder seams, necklines, and front and underarm seamlines.
For sew-in interfacings, choose:
Hymo, 60 percent wool/ 40 percent goat hair, BBlackAndSons.com
Lightweight hymo, wool/cotton/rayon, BBlackandSons.com and Wawak.com
Medium-weight hymo, 42 percent cotton, 35 percent rayon, 17 percent animal hair, 6 percent wool, Wawak.com
HTC Veri-Shape, VogueFabricsStore.com
Wigan, a bias-cut 3-inch-wide cotton interfacing specifically designed to stabilize armscyes, hems, and necklines, VogueFabricsStore.com and BBlackAndSons.com
For fusible interfacings, choose:
Fusible poly knit tricot or weft insertion interfacings, BBlackAndSons.com, CuttingLineDesigns.com, and PalmerPletsch.com
HTC Form-Flex, VogueFabricsStore.com
Pellon Shape-Flex, JoAnn.com
For stay tape, choose:
Woven cotton stay tapes for strong support, BBlackAndSons.com
Lightweight fabric cut on the straight grain, CuttingLine Designs.com
Sleeve heads & shoulder pads
All jackets should have some shaping at the shoulder. The sleeve head’s function is to support the sleeve cap and prevent it from drooping at the shoulder. A rectangular strip of fleece or a prefabricated sleeve head is attached to the seam allowance along the sleeve cap seam. A shoulder shape or pad supports a jacket’s shoulder and sleeve head. Place shapes or pads even with the seam allowance’s cut edge, toward the sleeve head of a jacket with a set-in sleeve.
Prefabricated sleeve heads, BBlackAndSons.com
Premade shoulder pads, BBlackAndSons.com and Wawak.com
Make your own sleeve heads or shoulder pads from needle-punched polyester fleece or Pellon Thermolam Plus Sew-In, JoAnn.com.
