Pattern Spotlight: Back to School Halloween Costumes

In Issue #215, Threads digital ambassador Gilbert Muniz demonstrated how to create lavish appliqués from wool and trim. Using his Insignia Pattern and Instructions, you and your friends can team up for some great school-uniform Halloween costumes. Make custom insignia and attach to a purchased blazer—or start from scratch for the ultimate in flexible costume design, and you can channel any school-age character you’d like.



Here, we have some patterns that will work for costumes inspired by your favorite movies, books, and television series.

Get ready for your first day at Chilton (or other prep school—just adjust the colors) with this lined blazer and pleated skirt. All you need is a cup of coffee to finish the look. This pattern is available for women’s sizes 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 44 inches, waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hips 32 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

This pattern was inspired by one of my all-time favorite movies, Heathers, and is an eternally popular costume. Dress yourself as Veronica or grab a few friends to be a complete group of the Heathers. This oversized jacket is beginner friendly and the pattern is available for women’s sizes XS/0 – 7X/32 (bust 32 inches to 60 inches, waist 24 inches to 53 inches, hips 34 inches to 63 inches). There’s an online tutorial at the Friday Patterns website to guide you through the construction of this classic blazer.

Add a mask for Umbrella Academy as above or make the blazer in Mooredale Secondary School colors (below). This multipiece pattern fully outfits you with a jacket, shorts, and knit top.

The top is sized 34 to 52 (bust/chest 36 1/2 inches to 54 1/2 inches) for stretch knits and can be easily sewn on a serger. The unlined jacket is also sized 34 to 52 (bust/chest 37 1/2 inches to 55 1/2 inches) and is suitable for twill, gabardine, cotton/cotton blends, and wool/wool blends. Similar or the same fabrics are recommended for the shorts, which measure 41 inches to 59 inches at the hip, 20 1/4 inches to 22 1/2 inches in length, and 18 inches to 27 inches wide.

Season 3 is upon us!

Perfect for your magical family, this Harry Potter costume is sized for wizards big and small. Available in child and teen sizes XS-L (chest 23 inches to 34 inches) and adult sizes XS-XL (chest 30 inches to 48 inches) , and includes a hooded robe with contrast hood lining, sweater intended for knit fabrics, and necktie- just add your house’s insignia!

Do you need more inspiration for Halloween 2020?

