 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Spotlight: Back to School Halloween Costumes

By Rebecca Ryan
Article Image

In Issue #215, Threads digital ambassador Gilbert Muniz demonstrated how to create lavish appliqués from wool and trim. Using his Insignia Pattern and Instructions, you and your friends can team up for some great school-uniform Halloween costumes. Make custom insignia and attach to a purchased blazer—or start from scratch for the ultimate in flexible costume design, and you can channel any school-age character you’d like.

Here, we have some patterns that will work for costumes inspired by your favorite movies, books, and television series.

Gilmore Girls Style: Simplicity 100501

gilmore girls chilton school Halloween costumes

Get ready for your first day at Chilton (or other prep school—just adjust the colors) with this lined blazer and pleated skirt. All you need is a cup of coffee to finish the look. This pattern is available for women’s sizes 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 44 inches, waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hips 32 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

Heather Blazer Pattern: Friday Pattern Company

heathers blazers halloween costume pattern

This pattern was inspired by one of my all-time favorite movies, Heathers, and is an eternally popular costume. Dress yourself as Veronica or grab a few friends to be a complete group of the Heathers. This oversized jacket is beginner friendly and the pattern is available for women’s sizes XS/0 – 7X/32 (bust 32 inches to 60 inches, waist 24 inches to 53 inches, hips 34 inches to 63 inches). There’s an online tutorial at the Friday Patterns website to guide you through the construction of this classic blazer.

Umbrella Academy: Simplicity 9094

umbrella academby school halloween costumes

Add a mask for Umbrella Academy as above or make the blazer in Mooredale Secondary School colors (below). This multipiece pattern fully outfits you with a jacket, shorts, and knit top.

The top is sized 34 to 52 (bust/chest 36 1/2 inches to 54 1/2 inches) for stretch knits and can be easily sewn on a serger. The unlined jacket is also sized 34 to 52 (bust/chest 37 1/2 inches to 55 1/2 inches) and is suitable for twill, gabardine, cotton/cotton blends, and wool/wool blends. Similar or the same fabrics are recommended for the shorts, which measure 41 inches to 59 inches at the hip, 20 1/4 inches to 22 1/2 inches in length, and 18 inches to 27 inches wide.

halloween costume blazer

Season 3 is upon us!

Harry Potter Wizarding Family: Simplicity 8723

harry potter family costumes

Perfect for your magical family, this Harry Potter costume is sized for wizards big and small. Available in child and teen sizes XS-L (chest 23 inches to 34 inches) and adult sizes XS-XL (chest 30 inches to 48 inches) , and includes a hooded robe with contrast hood lining, sweater intended for knit fabrics, and necktie- just add your house’s insignia!

Do you need more inspiration for Halloween 2020?

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Thanks! It has pockets! Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Thanks, It Has Pockets

Nothing makes me happier than discovering pockets in a ready-to-wear garment. Nothing, that is, except making my own garment with perfectly sized pockets. Much has been written about why pockets…

Diane Ericson on Sewing With Threads Inspiration

Diane Ericson on Creativity in Adversity | Episode 45

"Big life moments are breathtaking and transforming," says designer Diane Ericson. In the Sewing with Threads podcast, she talks about how you can grow from these experiences.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Issue 215

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe