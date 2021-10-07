Pattern Roundup: Halloween Hand Embroidery Patterns

Hand embroidery is a perfect activity for someone who wants to take a step away from the sewing machine, or who enjoys the look of hand-worked embellishment. In this pattern roundup, we are taking a look at hand embroidery patterns for every skill level, from beginner to expert. With Halloween quickly approaching we are featuring five downloadable embroidery designs with spooky or autumnal themes. You’ll receive the patterns instantly upon purchase, so you can get started embroidering right away. Stitch them on garments or create decorations suitable for framing.

Learn five of the basic embroidery stitches you might use in the “Embroidery 101” video series.

This Magical Moth Friend pattern is simple yet stunning. This pattern focuses on needle painting. Needle painting is a technique used for filling areas realistically. It allows you to create realistic effects by using a single strand of thread. This design is a downloadable pattern plus accompanying tutorial with full instructions for completing the embroidery. The tutorial states that some embroidery experience is beneficial, but not essential.

This bundle includes two projects: fall flowers, and an additional Halloween-themed pattern with Victorian Gothic florals and a spider web. This PDF pattern is suitable for all levels—perfect for a beginner as it includes a stitch guide that teaches basic stitches. An intermediate or advanced stitcher could easily make it their own.

Based on lyrics to a song from the beloved Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus,” this design is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. The downloadable pattern is suitable for all levels.

If you need a little magic in your life, check out this pattern. It features a witch’s hat garnished with herbs. This digital pattern includes two guides, one for each version pictured. This pattern is easy enough for beginners but also a ton of fun for advanced stitchers.

This design features the word “spooky”, surrounded by vines, bats, pumpkins, and candy corn. All are created with the most basic hand-embroidery stitches. This design is intended to be stitched and displayed in a 6-inch-diameter hoop, and includes instructions for finishing the back.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×