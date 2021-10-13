 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
How-to

How to Preserve Your Favorite Patterns

Author Headshot By Pamela Leggett

Video: Threads magazine

Pamela Leggett of PamelasPatterns.com shares her method for preserving favorite patterns you use again and again. If you work with tried-and-true (TNT) patterns frequently, you know the pattern tissue can become damaged, crumpled, or limp.

Pamela begins with a helpful tip on pattern adjustments. If you tape the pattern together, place the tape on the right side. Then turn the pattern over, with its right side on a pressing surface. Press the pattern flat and smooth from the wrong side. The tape won’t melt because doesn’t come in contact with the iron.

Next, lay a piece of interfacing over the pattern piece with its adhesive side against the pattern’s wrong side. The interfacing should be larger than the pattern, but there’s no need to worry about the grain. Smooth the interfacing, then press it lightly with light steam. Press only within the pattern, and don’t go beyond its edges. This step is simply to lightly tack the interfacing to the tissue.

Turn the pattern right side up and, with a rotary cutter, trim the excess interfacing around all the edges. Turn the pattern over again, and press the interfacing fully, using very little steam. The interfacing supports the pattern tissue for future use.

For easy storage, Pamela likes to fold the interfaced patterns and clip them to skirt hangers. A multiskirt hanger holds several patterns in a compact and convenient way.

Learn new ways to organize your sewing supplies, and listen in on a conversation between Pamela and the Threads staff, in our Sewing with Threads podcast.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

CheonShik Inspiration

@Yang_Cheon_Shik | Sewing Influencer

Discover what inspires Cheon Shik Yang, @yang_cheon_shik, to research and sew his own hanbok, traditional Korean garments.

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Celebrate the return of live theater by making Broadway Halloween costumes for yourself or for a group.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Issue 215

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe