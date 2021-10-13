How to Preserve Your Favorite Patterns

Video: Threads magazine

Pamela Leggett of PamelasPatterns.com shares her method for preserving favorite patterns you use again and again. If you work with tried-and-true (TNT) patterns frequently, you know the pattern tissue can become damaged, crumpled, or limp.

Pamela begins with a helpful tip on pattern adjustments. If you tape the pattern together, place the tape on the right side. Then turn the pattern over, with its right side on a pressing surface. Press the pattern flat and smooth from the wrong side. The tape won’t melt because doesn’t come in contact with the iron.

Next, lay a piece of interfacing over the pattern piece with its adhesive side against the pattern’s wrong side. The interfacing should be larger than the pattern, but there’s no need to worry about the grain. Smooth the interfacing, then press it lightly with light steam. Press only within the pattern, and don’t go beyond its edges. This step is simply to lightly tack the interfacing to the tissue.

Turn the pattern right side up and, with a rotary cutter, trim the excess interfacing around all the edges. Turn the pattern over again, and press the interfacing fully, using very little steam. The interfacing supports the pattern tissue for future use.

For easy storage, Pamela likes to fold the interfaced patterns and clip them to skirt hangers. A multiskirt hanger holds several patterns in a compact and convenient way.

Learn new ways to organize your sewing supplies, and listen in on a conversation between Pamela and the Threads staff, in our Sewing with Threads podcast.

