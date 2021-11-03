Joi Mahon on Embracing the Sewing Learning Curve | Episode 46

Video: Threads magazine

In this episode of Sewing With Threads, Joi Mahon tells of her evolution—planned and unplanned—as a creative sewing entrepreneur, a title she has given herself. Plus, the custom clothier, teacher, and author offers encouraging words to all who are learning and honing their sewing skills.

“We are in a very fast-paced society,” Joi says. “We want instant results . . . I feel like the last year and a half, I’ve really embraced the learning. It’s less about, ‘let’s whip out a garment.’ You can do that, but sometimes you have to take the time to understand what you are doing first.”

Joi leads fitting and sewing classes to help students gain that understanding and try out techniques—to embrace learning for themselves. She offers an online Perfect Pattern and Fit Club for those wanting to study regularly with her in a virtual classroom setting.

But her true passion is teaching in-person classes, especially in her studio, The Sewing Factory, in Sioux City, Iowa. She loves the live fitting classes. They remind the students that “regardless of size, every single body type has fitting issues,” Joi says.

“Being able to see a variety of bodies and different fit issues is very eye-opening,” for the students. “The nice thing about that, too, is it helps people understand the aspect of how bodies are real . . . (because) there are lot of contrived things out there on Pinterest and Instagram.”

Joi shares how her family memories, early work experiences, and good timing led her to career successes. Today, she hosts Nancy’s Notions Wardrobe Builder, serves as a Craftsy instructor, and is a licensed McCall’s pattern designer. She’s also authored Create the Perfect Fit (F+W, 2014), Fashion Sewing Workshop (Fons & Porter, 2016), and the upcoming Ultimate Illustrated Guide to Sewing Clothes (Landauer Publishing, late 2021).

Find out more about Joi and her classes at her website: DesignerJoi.com. Learn more about Joi’s sewing favorites in “Five Sewing Questions with Joi Mahon.”

You can also read her Threads #216 (Winter 2021) article on creating and using a template to get better-fitting pants.

