Runway Sewn Your Way 2021 Semifinalists: Audience-Choice Voting

Inspiration: Christian Dior, Fall 2021 . I have always loved Dior though all stages and creative directors of the House. The fall line is particularly intriguing to my design sense because of the suits and skirt looks. The look I chose works well with my professional wardrobe. How did you make it your own? For me, it is always all about the look and how I can get that look. I am a master patternmaker, so copying a garment is something I can do with a little calculation and research. I loved this total look, so I took my own fabric, trims, and hat style to create my own garment. Patterns: The skirt and jacket patterns were hand-drafted. The hat came Etsy instructions that had to be converted to inches and changed up from the original. Fabrics: The suit fabric was a cotton bouclé plaid in pink, black, and navy from my stash. Total yardage for both pieces probably measures 3 yards. Lining was a polyester posh bought new. Trims and embellishments: The selvage of the fabric was used as trim on the front edges of the skirt and jacket. A 1-1/2-inch lattice trim was used around the inside. Covered snaps were used as closures. A homage to Dior is added in the Dior Rose cluster pin. Challenges and enjoyment: This fabric raveled a lot, and because I was working with two pieces, matching the plaids involved some manipulation. A ribbon trim was used along the facing edges between the lining. This was all hand sewn. The lining was also all hand sewn in, as in traditional tailoring. Pieces were first hand-basted, then sewn with the machine. Every scrap of fabric was used. The hat crown and brim were pieced together from scraps, matching as I could.

Claire McCardell-inspired halter dress Inspiration: Billed as one of the “25 Most Iconic Fashion Ensembles in the History of the Museum at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology)” by Newsweek in 2019, Claire McCardell’s 1951 cotton piqué formal menswear-style halter top and dirndl skirt inspired me to enter the Threads 2021 Digital Ambassadors’ Runway Sewn Your Way Challenge. The juxtaposition of a very feminine dress using formal menswear design elements was key. I integrated these two ideas into one design with contrasting effect. How did you make it your own? I made this iconic design my own, calling it Classic & Timeless: Simply Beautiful and Quietly Chic, by changing several key elements. First, I changed the two-piece top and skirt into a one-piece dress with self-belt. Second, I played up a more formal menswear look by exchanging gathers at the neck and waistline for pleats. My intent was to copy the look of a men’s tuxedo shirt. Continuing with the theme of a very formal menswear look, I made a white collar (similar to a men’s formal shirt) and purchased a men’s dark blue silk bow tie. Lastly, I shortened my version for a more versatile day-to-evening look. • Changing the two-piece top and skirt into a one-piece dress with self-belt: I used Folkwear 258 Town & Country Dress as a starting point, as it was a one-piece halter dress. • Exchanging gathers at the neck and waistline for pleats: Claire McCardell’s 1951 design had gathers at the neckline and waistline, a nice repetition of a design element. The pattern I used called for pleats at the neckline and gathers at the waist. In order to mimic design elements, I had to either convert the pleats to gathers at the neckline or convert the gathers to pleats at the waistline. Since I loved the very formal menswear look and I am tall, I chose the harder of the two options, converting gathers to unpressed pleats at the waistline. In the book What Shall I Wear? by Claire McCardell (Simon and Schuster, 1956), she discusses the wearing of pleats. “If you are tall, you can manage the widening look of unpressed pleats, very beautiful as you walk because they swirl and move gracefully.” • Contrasting collar and bow tie: Unlike Claire McCardell’s original design made entirely of one fabric (white cotton piqué), I incorporated three contrasting colors and fabrics: beige wool, white cotton sateen and dark blue silk for a striking look. • Shorter hemline: I expect to get a lot of mileage out of a shortened, more versatile day-to-evening version, as I am able to wear it year-round in Arizona. All of my natural fiber fabrics “breathe.” Pattern: I used Folkwear 258 Town & Country Dress pattern (out of print). Fabrics: I used 2-1/2 yards of beige tropical weight, almost tissue-paper thin, wool (Sir Pendleton by Pendleton Woolen Mills) for the dress and self-belt and 1/4 yard of white cotton sateen for the contrasting collar. I also used 1/4 yard of silk organza for interfacing and 1 yard of Bemberg rayon for the bound edges and seams. Trims and embellishments: I auditioned two dark contrasting colors for the trims and embellishments (black and dark blue). Although it is easier to find vintage dressmaking supplies (e.g., buttons, belt buckles, etc.) and fashion accessories (e.g., shoes, gloves, etc.) in black, I felt the dark blue was not as harsh a color and unexpected. I used couture techniques throughout (e.g., sew-in silk organza interfacing, Hong Kong finishes, stays along the neckline and bodice sides, hand-applied collar and invisible side zipper, hand-knotted thread eyes, etc.). I adorned the front with a row of dark blue buttons with rhinestone centers, my version of tuxedo studs. I made a two-inch self-belt with a dark blue belt buckle. I auditioned many dark blue belt buckles, eventually settling on one that mimicked the long vertical lines throughout my design. For the vintage look, I bought a dark blue cardigan with three-quarter-length sleeves, rounded toe pumps and a structured handbag. For the evening look, I bought a dark blue satin border silk chiffon scarf (worn as a shawl), pointed-toe suede pumps and a metallic box clutch. Challenges and enjoyment: My greatest challenges in creating the look were fitting the bodice and converting 90 inches of fabric into pleats at the waistline. • The bodice was frustrating. I made many muslins and stood through many fittings to perfect the fit of the bodice. My bust and waist measurements required pattern alterations. Just when I thought I had the bodice perfect, I attached the skirt and discovered the weight of the skirt pulled the bodice down thus making the halter bodice (which resembles a men’s backless waistcoat) too low on the sides and back. The solution was to raise the sides and back of the bodice. In the end, those painfully frustrating do-overs are but a distant memory! • Converting 90 inches of fabric into pleats at the waistline required painstakingly correct measurements and precise folds to form the pleats. Believe it or not, my favorite part of the process was hand-pleating and hand-basting all those waistline pleats!