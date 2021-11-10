 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Make Winter Sparkle with Metallic Fabric

Textiles with subtle shimmer or dazzling shine
By Deana Tierney May Threads #194, Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018
Article Image
A sleek silhouette dazzles in gold-touched brocade. Pattern: Named Patterns Vanamo Two-Piece Cocktail Dress, NamedClothing.com. Fabric: Polyester and Lurex brocade, MoodFabrics.com.

Winter is the perfect time to elevate your wardrobe with sumptuous metallic fiber fabrics that have just a hint, or a whole lot, of shimmer. Metallic fabric is a general term for any textile that has metal as a component, and it covers a wide range of choices. The fibers may be knitted, woven, or embroidered onto fabrics for decorative effect. Combined with other fibers such as polyester, nylon, rayon, silk, wool, and cotton, metallic fibers can be found in fabrics of different weights. Popular metallics include lamé (French for “spangled”), brocade and matelassé, lace, sheers, stretch lamé, metallic knits, and tricot.

Historical sparkle

Precious metals, including gold and silver, have been woven into cloth since Biblical times. Royal garment makers used these to adorn the clothing of kings, queens, and people of status. An entire cloth made of gold threads was known as Cloth of Gold. When the garments were discarded, the fabrics were burned to reclaim the metals.

Contemporary shine

Metallic fibers today include metal, metal-coated plastic, plastic-coated metal, or metal-wrapped core yarn. Lighter in weight, more flexible, and more affordable, new metallic fabric does not tarnish and are easier to sew. Lamé is created using flat strips made of aluminum laminated between layers of film. Lurex is a trademarked name for plastic-coated aluminum yarn. For decorative applications, aluminum is the most frequently used metal, as it is economical and lightweight. With modern, easy-to-sew options, a touch of metal brings glamour into your day and evening wardrobes.

From left, metallic fibers add glittery dimension to a textured bouclé, a sheer lamé, and an abstract motif jacquard weave.
Pattern options for metallic fabric

When choosing a garment pattern, select a simple design with a minimum of seams to emphasize the fabric. Avoid close-fitting designs unless you plan to underline them. Draped designs work well for soft metallic fabrics such as lamé. Sewing instructions should be followed according to the base fabric. Metallic fabrics have a directional sheen, so purchase yardage according to the with-nap layout amounts, and follow that layout plan.

