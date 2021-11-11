Pattern Roundup: Fake Fur Jackets and Coats

In the Sewing With Fake Fur video series, Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King recommends straight-cut coats or those with a slight A-line shape. Check out his guidelines in Sewing Fake Fur: Pattern Selection. Cut-on sleeves also work well with fake fur. Key features of a design that works well in fur are minimal seams, an easy fit, and uncomplicated collars and pockets.

We’ve selected some patterns that are suitable for construction in fur—or in fur with contrasting elements. Whether you are following Kenneth’s step-by-step tutorial videos, or are just looking for your next project, one of these jacket or coat patterns could be perfect for you.

This jacket is a perfect first fake fur project. Suitable for advanced beginners, the slip-on design is easy to sew and makes an excellent statement piece for a fall or winter outfit. The pattern includes bolero, waist, or midhip lengths. The long sleeves are elasticized at the cuff. Threads has sewn and reviewed this classic jacket. Sizes U.S. women’s 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 44 inches, waist 23 inches to 42 inches, hip 32 1/2 inches to 46 inches).

This sweet and simple unlined jacket features a boxy silhouette with dropped shoulders. It includes: hidden in-seam pockets; a modern collar that extends slightly up the neck; and a sleeve facing, so you can wear your sleeves cuffed or uncuffed. Consider pairing fake fur with contrasting or coordinating fabric for the neck and front band and the cuff facings. Although the pattern as drafted is unlined, you can create a lining pattern to conceal the inner construction. Sizes A to M (bust 40 inches to 64 inches, hip 41.5 inches to 71.5 inches). Muna & Broad also offers to grade the patterns up, if you need a larger size.

This chic, oversized coat is belted at the waist and has low, wide armholes, two large pockets, and a small, high collar. The front opening creates a slight V-neckline. The belt is the only closure. Sizes in French 34 to 46 (bust 31.5 inches to 40.9 inches, waist 24.4 inches to 43.9 inches, hip 33.9 inches to 43.3 inches).

Perfect as businesswear or over casual outfits, this relaxed-fit jacket and coat has added details like a fur collar and cuffs. But why not make it entirely in fake fur for a cozy, fun look? Just add a belt or wear the coat open, as shown. The design includes large, semicircular patch pockets, which may be bulky in fur. You can omit these or replace them with the pockets shown in Kenneth’s video. Sizes in U.S. XXS to XXL (bust 29 1/2 inches to 48 inches, waist 22 inches to 41 1/2 inches, hip 31 1/2 inches to 50 inches).

Perfect for beginner sewers, this fitted coat is lined and can be made in a variety of lengths. It features a notched collar and snap closure. The design is similar to the jackets shown in Kenneth’s video series, although this pattern doesn’t include pockets. Add them, if desired, by following Kenneth’s instructions. The design is available in sizes XS to XL.

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

