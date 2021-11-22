 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Easy Sew Holiday Projects with Children

By Rebecca Ryan
Article Image

Many sewists begin their journeys at the feet of a parent, a beloved aunt, or another family member. Some of my favorite childhood decorations came from years of helping my mother: From holding the pincushion to selecting fabrics to finishing seams, I did it all. Decades later, I still use the mini wreaths we assembled, the table runner, and a birthday tree skirt (see below) we sewed together. She still treasures gifts I crafted for her as a child. Making ornaments, gifts, and decoration projects with kids creates more than just an object.

I have a feeling homemade gifts will be a hit this year. Here are patterns you can make with your children. Some require more management on your end, depending on how old the children are. Of course, they can always simply hold the pincushion.

Simple tree skirt from Swoodson Says

Simple Tree Skirt

Adorable and easy make, the skirt can be customized for your needs. My birthday is on Christmas Day, and I love to share my mother’s genius way to recognize my big day within the big day. She made me a birthday tree skirt and decorated a small artificial tree with purple bows and white lights. The skirt was made of purple birthday fabric and was trimmed with pom-poms like the one shown.

So go ahead and make this as a Christmas tree skirt—or if you have a December birthday, be like my mom and make it extra special.

Dreidel ornament

dreidel ornament

Even with Hanukkah right around the corner, it can be difficult to find unique decorations. So why not sew your own? Consider adding a new creation to your collection like the adorable 3-D dreidel ornament shown. Click here for a step-by-step tutorial for making it.

Quick-sew table runner

Holiday Table runner

I am lucky enough to celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas. This year, I am modifying this Quick-sew table runner as a Menorah Mat because I am tired of scraping wax off the windowsill/table. Of course, this would work for the kinarah or Thanksgiving candelabras as well.

Stocking advent calendar sewing pattern

Stocking Advent Calendar

Make one stocking a day this year and enjoy it year after year with this beautiful project. The stocking advent calendar sewing pattern features numbered hanging stockings that can be strung up in a variety of ways with rods and cord. The pattern comes with three stocking types.

McCall’s 6453 ornaments, wreath, tree skirt, and stocking

Great holiday projects with kids
Eleven different decoration patterns to customize your tree are bundled together by McCall’s. Children can make many of these on their own, or adults can help them along as much as they might need. The small tree ornaments call for minimal fabric, so consider upcyling favorite outgrown garments to make baubles the family can use for years.

Sew Can She pajama bottoms

Work together on those matching family pajamas for the holidays or anytime. These simple pants have just one pattern piece. Sizes include 12 months, 18 months, 2T, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.

If you are looking to make coordinating pants for grown-ups, here’s another pajama pants  pattern for adults

Victory Patterns Atlas Tuque

Atlas Touque

Teens and tweens will enjoy upcycling sweaters into adorable hats for their friends. It features a ribbed band along the opening edge and a pom-pom on top. Make the pom-pom from recycled fur or faux fur, or create yarn pom-poms or tassels as desired. For a matching set, check out the Atlas mitten pattern.

Help the kids make a heating pad gift

Heating Pad Gift

You and your children can make your own therapeutic neck-wrap heating pad with a few scraps and a handful of household items. My mother made some of these for me when I was pregnant. She used flannel, and they felt so cozy. 

Handmade cloth napkins

Handmade Cloth Napkins

Make holiday versions for your loved ones or for your table. Or make year-round cloth napkins, like those shown. With fat quarters and straight seams, children can make these easily. Adjust the size to make cocktail napkins, tea napkins, or place mats.

Have you made any of these projects? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

