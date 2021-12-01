 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
5 Reasons for Owning a Sewing Machine

Author Headshot By Carol J. Fresia

Video: Threads magazine

Why should every household have a sewing machine? Listen to the five top reasons, from the Threads staff. Editorial Director Sarah McFarland, Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia, and Digital Brand Manager Becca Ryan share why they love having a sewing machine at home.

Then check out the Sewing with Threads Episode 47 podcast, where the editors discuss favorite sewing machine features and tips for buying a machine.

Mending

Carol explains how buying a sewing machine to mend children’s clothes led to her position with Threads. More importantly, however, a sewing machine makes it easy to repair damaged clothes. It’s good for your closet and good for the environment.

Home décor and garment construction

Sarah, a true fashion maven, has always enjoyed making and wearing clothes that express her personal style. Also, she’s tall. By sewing her own clothes, she can have pants that reach all the way to her feet. Similarly, making custom bedding and soft furnishings enables her to personalize her living space. This is especially helpful for anyone on a budget.

Altering and adjusting clothes

Carol grew up as the middle of three girls, so adjusting clothing was essential. Her mother made many of the girls’ dresses, and altering them as they were passed down ensured that a handmade garment got plenty of use.

Costume construction

Becca is an avid and imaginative costumer. She also has children who enjoyed dressing up in unique costumes, so a sewing machine was a must-have. Whether you do Halloween on a big scale, or want to help out with a local theater production, you’ll turn to your sewing machine to create sturdy, creative costumes quickly. Becca created a caftan with pieced border after being inspired by creations of early 20th-century dressmaker, designer and businesswoman Emilie Flöge.

Quilted Caftan costume
Becca Ryan created a caftan with pieced, checkerboard sections along the center-front edges and hem after being inspired by creations of the late dressmaker, designer, and businesswoman Emilie Flöge.

Upcycling

Giving new life to existing clothing is a major trend for sewers today. Sarah likes to restyle the high-quality shirts her father used to wear, in order to make use of their beautiful fabrics. She points out it’s also a good way to get started in sewing. Transforming a thrifted garment into a one-of-a-kind design is much easier when you have a sewing machine.

Creativity, sustainability, and affordability are three goals you can achieve when you put your sewing machine to good use.

 

 

