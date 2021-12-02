Pattern Roundup: Children’s Holiday Clothing

Winter brings holiday gatherings of all kinds. Most of these parties are kid-friendly, so you can bring your little ones along. Why not dress them festively and seasonally in colorful and cozy outfits. We have gathered a range of children’s holiday clothing patterns from cute and casual to dressy. For infants to tweens and beyond, this selection is sure to offer designs that please the kids—and those who keep them clothed.

The kids’ relaxed-fit shirt is a must-have for your child’s wardrobe. With professional details like a separate collar and collar band, tower sleeve placket, and collar and cuff facings, the shirt is guaranteed to come out looking great. Designed for light- to medium-weight wovens, it’s ideal for customizing. Consider color-blocking in pinwale corduroy, or find a fun seasonal print. This pattern is available in sizes 3T to 12.



Adorable and versatile, this pattern can be used to make an everyday or special-occasion garment. Whether sewn as a dress or blouse, it features a shirred front bodice, gathered skirt, and a keyhole opening in the back. There is an option for cap sleeves. Mix and match to create your preferred style. The design includes enough ease that the dress can be layered over a long-sleeve top for added warmth. Find it in sizes 6–12 months to 12.



This Mini Waterfall Raglan dress combines comfort and class. The pattern can be made as a swing-shape top or dress. Both versions feature a hem ruffle. The slim-fit sleeve has three length options: short, three-quarter, and long. It’s designed for knits with 75 percent to 100 percent crosswise stretch. You can get away with less stretch, but you’ll need to use a rib-knit fabric for the neckband, so the dress can slip on easily over the head. It is available in sizes 12 months to 12 years.

Consider this ladylike dress with a classic fit-and-flare silhouette for formal occasions. Its box-pleated skirt includes hidden pockets. The design is sleeveless, with cut-away armholes in back. You can dress it up or down, but either way, your child will be the center of attention. If you’re making it for a colder climate, you can sew a coordinating shrug from a soft sweater-knit fabric (you may need to size down, following the instructions for petite figures). Available in sizes 12 months to 14 years.

If your child loves dressing to match their doll, here’s a pattern for both of them. This adorable dress is lined and underlined, and it has a pleated skirt and back zipper. It also features an attached ruffle petticoat and a tie sash. You can choose from sleeveless or short-sleeve variations. Sheer overlays and sleeves make this dress-up ready, or opt for lightweight cotton velveteen. The pattern is available in sizes 2 to 8 and contains a matching pattern for an 18-inch doll.

Ideal for formal festivities, this lined vest, cummerbund, necktie, and bow-tie pattern offers plenty of options. The vest is lined and has front darts, a front-button closure, back ties, and four neckline variations. The cummerbund features a pleated front, the bow tie has an elastic neckband, and the tie is lined. There are limitless ways to mix and match this set for a holiday look. Brocade makes the pieces superfancy, while wool tweed or plaid flannel creates a more rugged effect. Available in sizes 7 to 14.

Don’t buy your family matching pajamas this year. Make them instead. This can be fun for a holiday photo or at-home evening festivities. The loose-fitting pullover tops and tunic have a front placket with snap closures, and the loose-fitting, straight-leg pants or shorts have an elastic waist. Make nightgowns or pajama sets with your favorite fabrics, either all matching patterns or mixed for personal preferences. The tops and tunics would make terrific leisurewear: Sew them in favorite team colors, or go for luxe stretch-knit velour. Available in children’s sizes 3 to 12 and adult sizes 34 to 48.

This coat and jacket pattern captures a timeless silhouette and details. It is lined and fitted, with a flared skirt. The design comes in single-breasted and double-breasted variations. All versions include princess seams, side-front pockets, a Peter Pan collar, and long sleeves with gathered sleeve caps. Make it in solid or textured wool fabrics; give a special touch with a velveteen collar and fancy buttons. Available in sizes 2 to 8.



This sweet children’s dress can be worn to a winter gathering or just for fun during the holiday season. Grab your favorite cotton print and playful trim to get started. Patterns include optional appliqués to personalize the look. Choose from a polar bear, snowman, or owl to add a special touch. For winter, try cotton flannel and three-quarter sleeves; when the weather warms up, switch to lightweight cotton shirting and a sleeveless variation. The shoulder bag can made from a Minky fleece. Available in sizes 3 to 8.



Dress up your family in one or more of these fun and festive patterns this holiday season. With something for every child, from infant to tween, you can sew something for everyone to wear.

Did you try one of these children’s holiday clothing patterns? Tell us about it in the comments.

