Your 21 Favorite Sewing Articles of 2021

The Threads team published over 450 online articles, blogs, and collections in 2021. And now, Google Analytics has spoken! Here are the 21 most popular sewing articles published on ThreadsMagazine.com in 2021. We will be kicking off 2022 with our Spring 2022 issue hitting mailboxes, new pattern review videos, web extras, and more. Without further ado, here are our top 21 favorite sewing articles!

Check out eight great patterns featuring pretty, supportive bras for most sizes.

Linda Lee, owner of the Sewing Workshop, shares valuable tips for making pants that fit in Episode 38 of the Sewing With Threads podcast.

Find patterns to create a capsule of wardrobe pieces that mix and match and, when paired with accent pieces, create many outfits.

Learn how Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni created an ironing table for her new sewing space. She prefers it to an ironing board.

Blogger Erica Bunker, who specializes in fashion sewing and styling advice, talks about a stylish home-sewn wardrobe in the Sewing with Threads podcast.

Give your favorite pattern a fresh look. Learn how to alter a dress pattern to create multiple, unique dresses.

Discover a versatile type of elastic and learn how to create comfortable, easy-to-sew elastic waistbands and ruching.

To perfect the templates, you’ll need some previous knowledge of fitting, or to invest time in learning about fitting.

Threads staff and authors reminisce about longtime editor David Page Coffin, author of the best-selling book “Shirtmaking.”

Pamela Howard offers guidance for learning and building your pressing skills. These are important, she says, because if the garment isn’t pressed well, no one will notice the amount of work you’ve put into making it.

Learn from pattern designer Pamela Leggett how to draft and sew a new neckline shape. It’s the perfect way to update a tried-and-true basic top pattern.

A capsule wardrobe promises to solve the problem of having nothing to wear, despite a closet full of clothes.

Learn how this designer and stylist approaches sewing a closet full of beautiful clothes that work together.

Alterations expert Pamela Howard shows you how to take in the waist on your favorite ready-to-wear pants. Her preferred method is to add a center-back seam to the waistband.

Thrift store finds and memories of a beloved woman inspire Threads Digital Ambassador Marcy Harriell to sew a vintage housecoat with a modern look.

Threads Digital Ambassador Marcy Harriell shows how she’s used a tried-and-true pattern to create multiple garments that give her a variety of looks.

Download and print a free pattern to sew a stylish cross-body flap bag. Choose lining and exterior fabrics, then follow the easy directions.

What can you do when you’re short on yardage for a sewing project? Threads Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni offers clever solutions for when there’s not enough fabric.

You don’t have to be a professional illustrator to draw garment ideas to your body proportions. Threads Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni shows you her simple method for sketching designs.

The shirtdress is a versatile design you can sew into a wide variety of styles. For day or night, beach or town, one pattern can provide endless possibilities. See 10 pattern options with varying details.

This is a dress design that uses a method created by zero-waste advocates, who seek to eliminate discarded fabric from garment factories. Did you have favorite sewing articles in 2021 that didn’t make the top 21? Let us know in the comments!

