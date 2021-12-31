Pattern Spotlight: Blanket Coat Patterns

Threads Digital Ambassador Marcy Harriell recently shared her experience making a blanket coat inspired by Harper’s Bazaar columnist Diana Vreeland’s question, “Why Don’t You . . . travel with a little raspberry cashmere blanket to throw over yourself in hotels and trains?” Marcy used New Look 6585, but we’ve found a few more options for you to try.

This adorable blanket coat and jacket features pocket and sleeve-length variations, elbow patches, and can be made with a hood or a stand-up collar. Edges are finished with 1/2-inch-wide double-fold bias tape. As Marcy did, look for double-faced pre-quilted fabrics. While this pattern is not currently available on the Simplicity site, you can always try JoAnn, eBay, Etsy, or other online sources. Sizes XS to XL (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 23 inches to 39 inches, hips 32 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

This oversized, quilted coat is available in two lengths. View A ends at the hip and view B reaches to the thigh. Both views can be self-quilted or sewn using prequilted fabric. The Grainger can be fully lined, or the seams can be finished using a special flat binding finish. Edges are bound with bias or twill tape, and the coat is closed with snaps. Deep pockets in both views will keep your hands—and phone—cozy. Sizes range from A through M (bust 40 inches to 65.5 inches, hips 41.5 inches to 73.5 inches). Patternmaker Muna & Broad also offers to grade the patterns up if you need a larger size.

The reviews are in, and this cozy blanket coat pattern is a beginner’s dream. The pattern is easy to follow and ideally suited for beginners. The options for short or long, V-neck or crew neck allow the more experienced sewist to show creativity. The pattern includes an e-book with a general tutorial and a patchwork and quilting section. Pattern hacks are also available and include dolman or raglan sleeve options, short bomber jacket, and more. The digital pattern comes in multiple sizes from XS through XXL (bust 30 inches to 44 inches).

Hovea is a loose-fitting drop-shoulder jacket and coat with incredibly deep, angled front pockets. The pattern was originally designed for quilted material, but this pattern includes options for unlined, fully lined, or quilted options. Three lengths—for cropped jackets, mid-length jackets, or long coats—provide you with unlimited variations. Designed with belt or tie closures, you can also easily add a zipper or toggles to the quilted jacket’s center front for an additional closure. Sizes 0 to 30 (bust 32 inches to 56 inches, waist 24 inches to 48 inches, hips 34 inches to 58 inches)

Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×