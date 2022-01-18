The skater skirt is a casual, flared skirt, with a circumference from a half to a full circle. Typically, if has a waistband that sits at one’s true waist. This versatile skirt can be dressed up or down, made long or short, and looks great on all body types.

In this article, we’ll show you the simple geometry formula that can help you easily create eight different skirts. Make flawless skirt patterns every time.

Sew a Festive Circle Skirt This twirly skirt project requires no pattern. It’s fast to sew and fabulous to wear.

Sew Your Own Vionnet-Inspired Circle Skirt French designer Madeleine Vionnet (1876–1975) was a purist. To her, the best designs incorporated four principles: proportion, movement, balance, and truth. This example is more complex than a basic circle skirt, and it will call on your geometry and algebra skills. Don’t let that hold you back, though: The extra effort is repaid in a truly stunning skirt that flows unlike any other. Opt for super drapey fabric, such as silk charmeuse or even breezy rayon. Download our worksheet and plan your own design today. The Lady Skater Skirt and Dress This pattern is actually for a dress, with a fitted T-shirt-style bodice and skater skirt, joined at the waistline seam. Make it in stretch knits with some spandex for recovery, and wear it year-round, with leggings, tights, boots, Converse kicks, or sandals. It’s an excellent choice for newer sewists and those just getting into sewing with knits. There are eight sizes included in the pattern, ranging from high bust 30 inches to 44 inches, and waist 24 inches to 38 inches. McCall’s 8205 This easy-to-sew, full-circle skirt can be made in short, midi, and ankle lengths. Women’s sizes range from XS to XXL (waist 22 inches to 48 inches, hip 31-1/2 inches to 50 inches). Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×