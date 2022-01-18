Pattern Roundup: Skater Skirts
The skater skirt is a casual, flared skirt, with a circumference from a half to a full circle. Typically, if has a waistband that sits at one’s true waist. This versatile skirt can be dressed up or down, made long or short, and looks great on all body types.
Skirt Formula to Create 8 Different Skirts
Sew Your Own Vionnet-Inspired Circle Skirt
The Lady Skater Skirt and Dress
This pattern is actually for a dress, with a fitted T-shirt-style bodice and skater skirt, joined at the waistline seam. Make it in stretch knits with some spandex for recovery, and wear it year-round, with leggings, tights, boots, Converse kicks, or sandals. It’s an excellent choice for newer sewists and those just getting into sewing with knits. There are eight sizes included in the pattern, ranging from high bust 30 inches to 44 inches, and waist 24 inches to 38 inches.
McCall’s 8205
This easy-to-sew, full-circle skirt can be made in short, midi, and ankle lengths. Women’s sizes range from XS to XXL (waist 22 inches to 48 inches, hip 31-1/2 inches to 50 inches).
Have you made any of these patterns? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery or tag us on Instagram with #memadethreads.
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in