Pattern Review: BurdaStyle 112621

A youthful, off-the-shoulder, blouson style, this top has a lower edge that sits above the waistline. The blouse has 1-1/8-inch-wide straps, elastic-gathered neckline and hemline edges, and bias-cut, two-tier flounce sleeves with the underlayer sitting 1-3/4 inches longer than the outer layer. The elbow-length sleeves are topped with a 3-3/4-inch-wide band finished with elastic thread shirring. The nine rows of elastic are first couched on the fabric’s wrong side with a zigzag stitch, then pulled evenly to gather. The sewing instructions are brief and have no illustrations. Those with sewing experience will have no trouble understanding them.

Our tester says:

Seam and hem allowances are not included.

A pattern piece for the straps is not included; the instructions list the dimensions to cut.

The numbered seams and match points align. The supplies list is accurate, and the yardage requirements given are adequate. For best results with the elastic shirring, opt for lightweight woven fabrics, as they are easier to gather and create less bulk.

Choose silk charmeuse, silk chiffon, or lightweight cotton. This cropped style would look cute with high-rise pants and high-waist skirts.

(Sized European 36–44 [US 10–18] for busts 33–39-1/2 in.)

BurdaStyle.com

—Tested by Norma Bucko, Danbury, Connecticut

Sewing tip: As an alternative, the shirring could be done by winding elastic thread onto the bobbin and sewing.

This review was originally published in Threads #217, Spring 2022. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Cassandra Bernier.

