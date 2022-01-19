 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: BurdaStyle 112621

By Anna Mazur
BurdaStyle 112621 blouse in lightweight woven cotton from Joann.com

BurdaStyle 112621

A youthful, off-the-shoulder, blouson style, this top has a lower edge that sits above the waistline. The blouse has 1-1/8-inch-wide straps, elastic-gathered neckline and hemline edges, and bias-cut, two-tier flounce sleeves with the underlayer sitting 1-3/4 inches longer than the outer layer. The elbow-length sleeves are topped with a 3-3/4-inch-wide band finished with elastic thread shirring. The nine rows of elastic are first couched on the fabric’s wrong side with a zigzag stitch, then pulled evenly to gather. The sewing instructions are brief and have no illustrations. Those with sewing experience will have no trouble understanding them.

Our tester says:

  • Seam and hem allowances are not included.
  • A pattern piece for the straps is not included; the instructions list the dimensions to cut.

The numbered seams and match points align. The supplies list is accurate, and the yardage requirements given are adequate. For best results with the elastic shirring, opt for lightweight woven fabrics, as they are easier to gather and create less bulk.

Choose silk charmeuse, silk chiffon, or lightweight cotton. This cropped style would look cute with high-rise pants and high-waist skirts.

(Sized European 36–44 [US 10–18] for busts 33–39-1/2 in.)

BurdaStyle.com

—Tested by Norma Bucko, Danbury, Connecticut

BurdaStyle 112621 pattern iilluistrated

Sewing tip: As an alternative, the shirring could be done by winding elastic thread onto the bobbin and sewing.

This review was originally published in Threads #217, Spring 2022. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Cassandra Bernier.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Susan Khalje answers 5 questions Inspiration

Couture Gets Practical: Observations from Susan Khalje

Contributing Editor Susan Khalje talks about trends toward sewing more wearable, less occasion-specific clothing—still using couture techniques.

Video

Couture Sewing in a Locked-Down World, with Susan Khalje | Episode 48

Couture teacher Susan Khalje talks about how she's continued to share her expertise despite worldwide pandemic restrictions.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2022 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe