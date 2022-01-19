Pattern Review: New Look 6695

New Look 6695 view B in polyester/spandex from Joann.com

New Look 6695

This is a calf-length dress featuring a round neckline with a 5-1/4-inch-long slit opening at center front and an optional neckline flounce, a loose-fitting bodice gathered in front and back along the waistline seam, a full skirt shaped with twelve 10-inch-long pleats, and a center-back invisible zipper closure. One view has two-piece, elbow-length sleeves with a double casing on the overarm seam for a drawstring to gather the sleeve above the elbow. The other has full long sleeves gathered into 2-inch-wide cuffs. Both include neckline tie cords. Consider using a contrasting fabric or lace for the flounce. The pattern includes finished garment measurements, which are correct for the size tested. The instructions are detailed and accurate, and all notches and match points align. The yardage requirement listed is correct. The sewing experience level required is intermediate.

Our seamstress notes:

Pattern piece 12 is marked “Sleeve Front A” but should be marked “Sleeve Front B.”

The pattern suggests a topstitched hem, but you may wish to sew it by hand.

Select a lightweight, breezy fabric with drape such as silk charmeuse, chiffon, gauze, or lawn.

(Sized Misses’ 4–16 for busts 29-1/2–38 in. and hips 31-1/2–40 in.)

—Tested by Michele Kwiatkowski, Danbury, Connecticut

Sewing tip: If you’re using a delicate fabric that is opaque, reinforce the bottom of the pleat stitching lines with a small piece of fusible interfacing before sewing.

This review was originally published in Threads #217, Spring 2022. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Cassandra Bernier.

