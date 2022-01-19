Pattern Review: Petite Stitchery & Co Adult Janie Dress and Separates

Petite Stitchery Adult Janie boatneck top and miniskirt in poly/rayon and cotton/spandex from EmmaOneSock.com

Petite Stitchery & Co: Adult Janie Dress and Separates

This ensemble pattern contains several garments. Included is a plain crop top with an elastic waist; you have the option to color-block the front and back and choose from a boatneck or crew neck style. Sleeve choices include a sleeveless version, a long straight sleeve, or a full sleeve. All the sleeve options are finished with a cuff or band. The neckline is finished with narrow facings. Included are two skirts: a pegged, pencil-style with a side slit, and a straight skirt with a curved hemline. Both have optional pockets; one is a simple slant style, while the other has an additional color-block detail. Each skirt has three length options: mini at 18 inches, knee at 23 inches or midi at 31 inches. The last garment is a pair of bike shorts in two lengths: mini, with a 3-inch inseam; and bike-short length, with a 10-1/4-inch inseam. All the bottoms have a 3-inch-wide, two-piece curved yoga-style waistband, where the top edge sits at the waist. The sewing instructions are easy to follow and contain some interactive tutorials. Each sewing step is accompanied by a photo. There are no grainline markings on some pattern pieces. There are no notches on this pattern, but all seams are the same length. The top and skirt can be connected to create a dress.

Our seamstress notes:

There is no guidance for cutting or fabric requirements for the color-blocked version.

Step 10 should say “pocket facing,” not “pocket.” Understitch the pocket facing.

You may wish to use stay tape on the shoulder seams.

These garments are made for knits or four-way stretch wovens. The bottoms are designed with negative ease. Select knits ranging from jersey weight to double-knit that have at least 50 percent crosswise stretch. A sheer knit in sections of the color-blocked bodice makes for a fun athleisure garment.

(Sized XS-4X for busts 31-1/2 –56-3/4 in. and hips 34-1/2 –61-1/4 in.)

PetiteStitchery.com

—Tested by Pam Howard, Newnan, Georgia

Style tip: Make mom and child ensembles using the Janie children’s and infant-sized patterns.

This review was originally published in Threads #217, Spring 2022. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Cassandra Bernier.

