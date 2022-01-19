Spring 2022 Sewing Preview: A Stylist’s Fabric and Pattern Picks

Hello, spring. The arrival of a new season feels like a fresh start, and the memo from designers is clear: It’s time to forget the sweats and have fun with fashion again. Much like Dior’s iconic New Look designs after World War II, the trends for spring 2022 mark a reawakening. Gone is the casual minimalism from the past few seasons, replaced with a carefree sense of joy about getting dressed up again. Designers presented collections with flirty low-rise miniskirts, sheer dresses, shrunken cardigans, and bra tops for the adventurous among us. These looks were presented alongside beautifully draped dresses that are a fresh take on body-conscious silhouettes, as well as sophisticated white pantsuits for a sartorial metaphor on the clean slate that a new season brings. Pants with relaxed silhouettes, such as boot-cut jeans and wide-legged styles, are replacing the skinny and tapered looks that have been dominant the past few years.

New hues

Bright colors, such as clementine and flamingo, dominated many a collection, and so did rich, saturated crimson hues that add spice to the closet. Classic kelly green, radiant yellow, dynamic purple, and serene blues signify a playful mood grounded in optimism, creativity, and joy. One interesting way designers showcased vibrant color was with blazers. Continuing the trend for a pop of color in suiting, spring 2022 collections included blazers in highlighter hues and sharp “take notice” colors meant to inspire an energetic return to the office. Sleeveless blazers in happy limoncello and new tie-dye motifs were spotted at Nina Ricci, and Stella McCartney offered menswear-inspired blazers in calming cornflower blue and bold persimmon hues.

Prints and textures

Collections included fabrics and textures rich in variety, from delicate crochet tops and overlays to chunky tweed skirt suits. Shiny materials were a prevalent theme, too: Think slinky lamés, sequins, and satin. Tom Ford’s spring collection was full of

metallics and head-to-toe sparkle.

Florals abounded, but with a noticeable exotic twist evoking tropical getaways and a sense of adventure. The small-scale prints in subdued colors of previous seasons have been replaced with oversized blooms in bold hues.

Gingham also made its way back into the mix in the form of day dresses and snappy matching sets, and the pattern was also spotted on blazers, shorts, and outerwear. Polka dots popped up at Paco Rabanne and Louis Vuitton in special-occasion garments, but the classic motif is also a daytime option, and a lighthearted alternative to traditional floral prints. In terms of trim, from Brandon Maxwell’s creative use of feather trim on skirts to beaded fringe details on sleeves at Proenza Schouler and artisanal crochet fringe at Gabriella Hearst, details connected to a carefree, fun vibe for the season. Get ready to twirl your heart out.

Sarah Veblen teaches fitting, garment construction, and design online and in person across the country.

View the full article by clicking View PDF below:

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×