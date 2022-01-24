Fitting: Waistband Alternatives

I’d like to convert a pair of pants with a standard, set-in waistband to one with a facing and no waistband. How can I do this while maintaining the fit at the waist?

—Lee Nyberg, Hartsville, S.C.

A standard waistband provides a stable anchor for pants (and skirts) because it fits the waist, typically the smallest area of the torso says fitting expert Karen Howland. If the difference between waist and hips is minimal, the garment must also be held in place by friction, which means it must fit tightly, or with suspenders. In any case, it’s easy to alter standard pants into a variety of no-waistband styles without changing the fit.

A no-waistband style is a comfortable and easy-to-alter alternative to standard pants. This style is supported by the facing and by stay tape in the waist seam at the top of the pants. In order to maintain the fit, the facing must fit the waist and upper hip area.

Assuming your standard pants pattern fits correctly, the drawing below left shows how to make a facing pattern from it. Since the facing this creates will be inside the pants, it should be slightly smaller than the pants. Reduce the facing length at the side seams by the thickness of the garment fabric.

If your original pants are designed to be eased onto their waistband, the facing may need to be reduced to match the band. To check this, compare the upper (waistline) measurement of the facing with the waistband length. If the waistband is smaller, tuck the paper pattern at the waist edge until that edge is the same as the waistband, as shown in the diagrams below right. This will make the curve of the facing more pronounced. Interface the facing, assemble it, and try it on; adjust if needed. The pants will now need to be eased onto the facing unless you choose to also reduce the pants waistline to match this altered facing.

When you like how the facing fits, attach the completed facing to the upper edge of the pants and reinforce the waist seam with 1⁄4-inch twill tape: Cut a length of twill tape 1 inch less than the waist measurement. Apply it to the waist/facing seam allowances (or catch it in the waistline seam) positioning the tape 1⁄2 inch from the waist opening or zipper, and ending 1⁄2 inch from the opening on the other side. This stay tape will maintain the dimensions of the waist through wearing and cleanings.

If your new pants have no side seam pocket and a front or back opening, attach the front and back facings to their respective pants pieces, then sew each section to the next with a continuous seam through the fabric and facing.

If you want these restyled pants to have a dropped waist, make the facing as just instructed (making it deeper if the drop will be exaggerated) and put it on the wrong side out. Then put on the pants and pin the pants to the facing. Mark the desired upper edge, remove the pants/facing combo, and trim the excess on both layers at once, leaving a seam allowance above the determined upper edge. Attach the facing to the pants as previously described.

An extended waistline is equally easy to create, assuming you have a bodice sloper or a top pattern that’s form-fitting at the waist and just above it. In this style, the pants extend above the waistline and are faced, forming a self-waistband. This style, unlike the previous no-waistband style, is appropriate for both pleated and flat front styles. It will visually lengthen the legs.

Close the waist darts on the bodice front and back sloper patterns just as described when making a facing from the pants patterns. Measure up from the waist the desired height of the waist extension for the pants, and trace the center lines, waist edge, and side seam. The drawings above at the right, show how to use these traced pieces to extend the waist of the pants. But before you cut them up, make a tracing of each piece to use as the facing for the extended portion of your extended-waist pants pattern.

To Make a Faced Waistline

Trace a facing from the pants pattern

Fold and tape closed all darts and pleats on both the front and back pants pattern pieces, then trace the upper 2 inches of the pattern. At the facing side seams, reduce the length of each piece by the thickness of the intended fabric.

Reshape the facing if the waistline is eased

If your original pattern has an eased waistline, make small tucks along the upper edge of your facing patterns to reduce their length to match the pattern waistband length.

To Create a Raised Waistline

Trace an extension from a bodice sloper

Fold and tape closed all darts on both the front and back bodice sloper pattern pieces, then trace as much of the pattern as you want to transfer to the pants to make a raised waistline. Make two copies of your tracings, one to create the extension, and one to use as a facing for the extension.

Transfer the extension to the pattern waistline

Align CFs and waistlines on pants and extension, and fold back extension on itself at the start of first dart, aligning waist edges on extension. Cut extension on folded line, then tape CF sections together along waistline. Align cut-off portion of extension with opposite side of dart and repeat across any remaining darts to side seam. Repeat with back extension on back pants pattern, from side seam to CB. Fill in any waistline gaps between pants and extension pieces with pattern tissue.

