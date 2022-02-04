Why Don’t You . . . ? Wrap It Up in Marcy Harriell Style

This is my 12th post in the Diana Vreeland challenge. Can you believe it? When I started this series on reimagining Vreeland’s iconic “Why Don’t You . . . ?” column for Harper’s Bazaar, it was all about injecting a little stitched whimsy into this pandemic. I didn’t imagine that over a year and a half later, we’d still be leaning double time on the distraction of our sewing nooks, crannies, and studios.

If you’re like me, you’ve made more than a few things during this never-ending stay in this upside-down world. And if you’re like me, not all of those sewing projects were wins. It’s time I put a bow on this challenge, but I won’t leave you before giving you the skinny on what survives in my handmade closet, and what’s destined for dissection (or destruction). I’m making up my own “Why Don’t You . . . ?” to cap things off:

Organizing your closet doesn’t have to be a mundane activity. Why Don’t You . . . inspect your wardrobe to kick off the new year, and start your 2022 sewing journey with a little game of Win, Lose, or Draw?

Win:

Meet the family. Why yes, I do have two dress forms in this small New York apartment. No matter that they eat up valuable real estate. You’ve got to have priorities.

The model to your right is wearing two of my very first offerings: Vogue 1527 by Paco Peralta, done up in colorful fabric, courtesy of some creative young minds, accessorized with a scattering of organza flowers. Both these creations make me smile, and neither would have happened without Vreeland’s prompts. The blazer would certainly still be languishing as a UFO, and the flowers? Ruella—so named because I rue the day I purchased her—wears them constantly. Their pretty petals keep me from tossing her out the window.

To the left, meet Shawty. She’s definitely the favorite child out of these two, and so she gets the honor of wearing Sarah’s Sequin Dress. One day, I’ll see this on Sarah, but until then, I’m counting it as a win. If it doesn’t fit her, it obviously fits me.

The human being in this picture is all about a win—how can you not succeed when using a TNT (tried and true) pattern? I needed an autopilot sew, and at this point, I’ve learned to get out of my own way with Vogue 9253. If you happen to be stuck in a rut (aren’t we all?), I highly recommend pulling out a favorite pattern. An easy win is always a great motivator.

Lose:

First, let me say the heading “Lose” is a misnomer. Anything sewn adds up to practice and knowledge. That said, I’ve stitched some pretty spectacular losses. But this triptych of garments is more about following the rules of the challenge.

Here’s something I know I never want to do again: fill a “room” with every shade of green. It’s deeper than I thought, and I failed completely on that front. I could practically hear the swarms of mosquitos in my “green” room cackling at me as they munched right through this caftan, worn by Ruella. Love the garment, didn’t complete the assignment.

My maiden Vreeland offering, Vogue 1493, has the added bonus of matching the self-drafted concert dress I later made for the handful of stage appearances I was able to eke out in 2021. However, the challenge dictated sewing for a friend . . . and this luxurious “envelope jacket” is obviously still in my possession. As it hung patiently waiting to be wrapped up and shipped off, I second-guessed myself. My pal has an edgier style, and I’ve got something else in mind for her. Technically, in terms of the challenge, I’ve got to call this a draw. I’m known for making something for someone and hanging onto it out of uncertainty, and I’ve got to get better about that.

My outdoor fabric extravaganza is a style fail. Shawty is horrified to be modeling what is, at this point, a “stunt” dress. Finding myself with little time to finish the aforementioned concert gowns, I made the snap decision to harvest the boned lining from this dress. This is an emergency surgery I do often, and it’s a sure sign of a loss. It’s possibly due to the yellow near my face.

Draw:

Another candidate for surgery is the “upgraded” LBD (little black dress) Ruella is rocking. It’s not upgraded enough, apparently, because there’s still too much noir for me. Could I grab another truckload of paillettes and adorn every inch of this fabric? Yes . . . but there’s an awful lot of technicolor yardage out there waiting to be sewn. For now, I’ll be optimistic about its odds and call it a draw.

Speaking of technicolor, the dress I’m wearing should match my Wizard of Oz-style color sensibilities. Once again, this “housecoat” challenge was sewn with someone else in mind: my Nan. Had I known how to sew when she graced this planet, I would have made her something special for every day of the week. The fabric shopping we would have done! This yellow polyester print was a tribute to her inexpensive but well-kept closet. It’s been well over a decade since I lost my Nan, but I still stop and sigh audibly when I think of her, causing my husband, Rob, to offer a hug. This sigh escapes every time I open my closet and see this dress. I’ve been known to hack into a handmade garment if I’m not finding it wearable, but this one’s different. It’s not a fail, per se—but contrary to this photographic evidence, not worn.

Also not worn is the oversized—and I do mean oversized—quilted coat. To be honest, I had my doubts about using this prequilted, poly-filled cotton, which I mentioned in the post, but the print was perfect for the raspberry-themed Vreeland prompt. After wearing it out on a test run, the verdict is in: There’s really zero movement in this coat. But sewing it up came with a benefit. I know I want to use this pattern again, and I got a lot of practice on binding.

Bonus round

Ruella, that diva, has my runway-inspired minidress on, and has forced Shawty to model the remains of the accompanying sequin jacket. Poor Shawty, her older sister really doesn’t treat her right. It could be due to her ma’s unapologetic favoritism.

Did I mention I’ll happily hack into a handmade garment if it’s not serving my purposes? The sequin jacket is on its way to becoming a cape, and the vibrant maxi skirt I’m wearing, stitched for Threads #215, used to be a dress. After sashaying out to a night at the opera, even after several hours of compliments from complete strangers, it became clear that the bodice had to go. The neckline drooped, the cuffs were a torture chamber, and, for once, I found it was too much fabric for my frame.

After performing a little dissection, I now have a highly wearable, highly rare separate in my closet. Plus, it pairs nicely with my handmade tuxedo shirt, something I realized when parading my 2021 handmade closet. Sewing reflection has its rewards.

As does a sewing challenge. None of these garments would exist in my closet without the challenges put forth by Vreeland and Threads. I’ve had a wonderful time creating for the eyes of those who love to sew. I hope you’ve found some inspiration during these months—and I hope to see you in these sewing pages again soon.

Editor’s note: See all of Marcy Harriell’s posts on Threads here. To keep up with the next chapter in Marcy’s technicolor sewing life, check out her blog, follow her on Instagram, and watch her on YouTube.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×