 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
How-to

Reduce Fullness in Tailored Shirts

Author Headshot By Pamela Howard, Threads digital ambassador

Here is an adjustment you can make on ready-to-wear shirts. This technique allows you to reduce fullness in your garment without the need to deconstruct it. The shirts shown belong to one of my clients. She loves tailored shirts but dislikes the fullness that extends from the center-back pleat. Her preference is for a slimmer silhouette, so I devised a solution. Sometimes, the path of least resistance is the way to go, as with this method. You get a professional result and will save time getting the job done.

Adjust from the center-back pleat

Most ready-to-wear shirts are a classic style with a center-back pleat, which is formed before the yoke is attached. It is generally pressed for a couple of inches below the yoke, then allowed to open up to create fullness in the body of the shirt. People who prefer more ease of movement have no issue with this style, as there are no restrictions below the shoulder blades.

Before making this type of adjustment, check with the client to make sure the shirt will still be comfortable to wear. If the shirt is yours, you can pin first, then try it on to see if the adjustment works for you.

Back of red plaid shirt hanging up
I started with one of my client’s tailored plaid shirts, which had a typical back yoke and center-back pleat.

Many of my client’s shirts were made in plaid cottons or soft flannels, so it really helped to be able to follow the lines in the fabrics to stay on grain. You can see the fullness in the shirt back below the pleat.Close-up of plaid shirt pleat, or vent, at the back yoke

How to reduce fullness

Below is the process I followed to reduce fullness in several tailored shirts.

1. Place the shirt back on a pinnable surface—I used my ironing board—and tug slightly on one side of the pleat while tucking it under. Stab pins into the surface, or ironing board, to hold the pleat in place and press one pleat foldline flat.

Plaid shirt back pinned to ironing board, to address fullness

 

After one side is pressed in place, repeat the process for the opposite side of the pleat, or vent.

iron presses pinned fold in plaid shirt's center-back pleat, a step to reduce fullness

 

2. Once the pleat is pressed flat, from below the yoke to the hem, pin the closed pleat horizontally to keep it in place. If you are working with a plaid shirt, make sure the crosswise plaid lines match.

Pinned and pressed center-back pleat

 

3. Edgestitch the pleat on each side to keep it permanently in place. Do this from the yoke through the hem.

Close-up of stitched shirt. This is how to reduce fullness in tailored shirts.

 

4. Stitch across the hemline, as well, to keep everything as flat as possible.

Stitch across hemline where pleat was sewn to reduce fullness

 

5. Make sure to press the area after you are done.
finished and pressed plaid shirt with reduced fullness

Reduce fullness in tailored shirts: completed plaid shirt hanging with back showing

Examples of adjusted shirts

I used this method on several of my client’s shirts. Notice that I edgestitched and topstitched a few of the shirt pleats. It really depends on the look you prefer, as well as the amount of fabric underneath the pleats after they are formed. You may need the extra line of stitching to keep the fabric underneath as flat as possible.

Fullness reduced in teal and blue plaid shirt

Reduced fullness shown on center-back of plaid shirt

Fullness reduced on animal print tailored shirt

The pink multicolor plaid shirt, below, had many vertical and horizontal lines to assist in getting the back pleat in a straight line.Pink multicolor plaid shirt's center-back pleat is pinned and pressed before stitching to reduce fullness

 

Even a solid chambray shirt that featured an inverted back pleat could be adjusted to reduce fullness.

Reduced fullness on chambray shirt

My client was thrilled to be able to wear her shirts after they were adjusted.

You may have some shirts that were stashed in the back of your closet because they don’t fit the way you desire. This may be the solution for you.

See more of Pamela Howard’s expert alteration methods and tips here.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Why Don’t You . . . ? Start a New Year's Eve Dress Tradition

Marcy Harriell shares how a dressmaking tradition in preparation for each New Year's Eve turned out at the close of 2021.

Video

Couture Sewing in a Locked-Down World, with Susan Khalje | Episode 48

Couture teacher Susan Khalje talks about how she's continued to share her expertise despite worldwide pandemic restrictions.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2022 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads #217 - Spring, 2022

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe