You don’t need a second set of hands or a sewing buddy to fit pants with this handy guide to measuring, pattern alteration, and muslin evaluation. Sign up to unlock this free PDF from Threads magazine, sponsored by The Sewing Workshop.

We could all wish for a sewing twin when it comes to fitting pants. The prospect of doing it alone may seem challenging, but you can achieve a great pants fit on your own, no matter what fitting problems you encounter. A few simple steps yield better-fitting pants, regardless of the style. It all starts with the proper measurements and selecting the best pattern size to work with. After comparing all of your measurements to the pattern, you’ll make important length and width adjustments, sew a muslin, and evaluate its fit. In this article, pattern designer and sewing expert Linda Lee will teach you about a few of the most common pants-fitting problems, how to recognize them on your muslin, and how to resolve them. After you make the first muslin, Linda will guide you through fine-tuning the fit so you can make pants that are comfortable and flattering. You can do it easily by yourself, no fitting assistant necessary. A camera, mirror, and the guidance provided will help you resolve your pants-fitting issues. Download the free PDF sponsored by The Sewing Workshop below, and be sure to sign up to receive more tips, tricks, and exclusive information from The Sewing Workshop and Threads.

