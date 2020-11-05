 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
An Easy Ensemble Still Means Business

Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Sew a comfortable working wardrobe with Butterick 6738, a five-garment ensemble pattern. There are plenty of ways to mix and match the pieces. View A, shown, is a lined, hip-length jacket with front and back vertical darts, one-piece sleeves, and applied self-fabric fringe trim. The sleeveless dress, view B, has bust darts and an inset waistband. The dress’s skirt is fitted through the upper thigh, then flares with a 10-1/4-inch-wide hemline flounce. View C, shown, worn with the jacket, is a blouse variation of the dress, with similar details plus a small neckline slit at center front. View D is an above-the-knee straight skirt, with a faced waistline, and a zipper closure and hemline slit at center back. Lastly, view E, also shown, is a straight-leg pant with a faced waistline that sits at the natural waist, side-seam pockets, and a center-back zipper closure.

• Our tester found several inaccuracies in the fashion illustrations. The line art for the back views is missing in the PDF version. The pants front illustration is missing the darts and the side-seam pocket indicators.

• Our seamstress suggests adding an ease pleat to the jacket’s back lining.

• The inset waistband on the dress and blouse is self-lined and may be bulky. Consider petersham ribbon as an alternative.
Possible jacket modifications include shoulder pads and contrast trim. The jacket is best for midweight, loosely woven fabrics such as bouclé and tweed. The other ensemble garments can be made from suiting weight wovens such as gabardine, crepe, or twill.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

—Tested by Patty Robison, Bellingham, Washington

With the correct fabric choices, these ensemble garments are appropriate for year-round wear in a variety of climates. We sewed the Butterick 6738 jacket in cotton/polyester tweed, and the pants and top in polyester gabardine, all from MoodFabrics.com.

