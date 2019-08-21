 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Cape with Button Detail | 360-Degree View

By Erica Redfern Aug 21, 2019

The design of Vogue 9288 is intriguing because it mimics the double-breasted coats and jackets on the runway for fall 2019. A camel-colored, medium-weight wool twill from Fabric.com drapes beautifully and moves well. Though this cape pattern does not include a lining, inserting a lining may be helpful. A lining hides seam allowances where the wrong side of the fabric shows during wear and enables the cape to endure more wear. If you do not line the cape, consider binding the seam allowances with a Hong Kong finish.

This cape was the foundation of the capsule wardrobe designed for “Autumn Fashions” in Threads #205 (Oct./Nov. 2019). It needed to be versatile enough to coordinate with other pieces, yet interesting enough to stand alone. Most capes are relatively simple to fit and wear, since the wide silhouette can accommodate many body types without needing adjustments.

For advice about waterproofing fabrics for a cape that will withstand the elements, see “Water-Repellent Fabric Treatments,” by Carol J. Fresia, a Web Extra from Threads #203 (June/July 2019). Carol tested several methods and brands of water-repellent treatments and recorded the results.

If you need help or a refresher on binding seams with a Hong Kong finish, see Rae Cumbie’s video “Add a Bound Seam and Hong Kong Finish to an Unlined Jacket.” Rae takes you through easy-to-understand steps for creating a Hong Kong finish on a seam and on a hem.

Discuss

How-to

No-Twist Thread Loops | Video

For neater loops that look nice and don't get tangled, try this method.

How-to

Hong Kong Lining Technique

With this method, you can line and jacket and finish its seam allowances at the same time.

