Detailed Short Jacket and Semifitted Dress Marfy Patterns | 360-Degree View

Two patterns for a jacket and dress offer interesting details.

By Threads magazine Aug 17, 2018

This 360-degree view shows the short jacket closes at center front with hooks and eyes, and the semifitted dress has a dropped waist and a skirt with knife pleats at the front. Both pieces feature flaps for faux pockets and intriguing contrast fabric trim, which our staff seamstress chose to apply by appliqué. Our versions of Marfy 3840 and Marfy 3841 were sewn in multicolored jacquard with brocade trim from MoodFabrics.com.

These patterns were reviewed in Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018.

