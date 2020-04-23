Dress with Lace-Up Detail

A chic and summery garment, the Oia dress from Itch to Stitch, has a lace-up front detail that will make it a warm weather

staple. This design has an inset waistband, wide shoulder straps that continue into the bodice front and back, an A-line skirt, side seam pockets, and a center-back invisible zipper closure. The entire dress is lined, but the bodice front is lined with self-fabric for additional support at the lacing detail’s large grommets. The pattern includes different bodice front panels for A, B, C, D, and DD cup sizes. The instructions are complete and include tips for blending sizes and other adjustments to ensure a good fit. Our seamstress recommends not understitching the inner pocket lining, as the stitching may show during wear. She also recommends using a flat method to create the laces if your fabric is difficult to turn. Choose lightweight to midweight woven fabrics with some body such as linen suiting, cotton broadcloth, or chambray.

(Sized 00–20 for busts 30.12–49 in. and hips 33.25–48 in.)

—Tested by Norma Bucko, Newtown, Connecticut

The fabric for this dress came from StyleMaker Fabrics. It is a crisp, shirting-weight cotton broadcloth in a busy print that helped the bodice panels to blend in. Because the print was so busy, we selected a dark navy cotton woven for the ties. It did not stand out as much as we hoped it would, but it matches nicely with the print’s colors. When selecting your own fabric, make sure that it has enough body to support the eyelet details.

